Unpublished image of Elsa Pataki’s cameo in Thor 4

Thor: Love and thunderfeatured the cameo of Chris Hemsworth’s wife, who has now shared an unpublished image from the filming of the Marvel Studios movie

Thor: Love and Thunder, It has been in theaters for a month, and it has already raised more than 700 million dollars worldwide, figures that, although they are not bad at all, will hardly reach 853 million dollars. Thor: Ragnarok. Not only has this fourth installment allowed Chris Hemsworth to once again share the screen with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, but it’s also become something of a family affair for the Australian star and his loved ones.

The highlight was that Hemsworth had the opportunity to share screen time with his daughter, India, while the young woman played the role of Love, the daughter of Gorr the butcher of gods. The real-life father-daughter combo showed instant on-screen chemistry as their characters had a life together in the MCU, though that wasn’t the only cameo from members of the actor’s family. His other children Tristan and Sasha also have small cameos. And also his wife Elsa Pataki.

The actress was able to count on her third appearance in the UCM, the first was in the post-credits scene of Thor: The Dark World, replacing Natalie Portman in the kiss scene between Jane Foste and Thor, the second in Thor: Ragnarök as one of the women who cleaned Thor after he was rendered unconscious fighting the Hulk. And now we know that she was also in Love and Thunder.

Now Elsa Pataky has shared an image on the set of Thor: Love and ThunderAlong with her husband Chris.

Pataky shared the following caption with the photo:

“Happy birthday to my favorite parrot trainer, child trainer and wife tamer. There is nothing you can’t do. We love you to the moon and back.”

In Thor: Love and ThunderPataky played the female werewolf Thor had relationships with during his adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy. This ended with both of them howling at each other as they rode together on the back of a giant wolf.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth regularly prove to be one of the loveliest couples in Hollywood, always publicly displaying affection in concert with their work in the industry. This new photo just keeps that theme going for the married couple, as Hemsworth enjoys his 39th birthday with an emotional moment filming Thor: Love and Thunder along with his wife.

Pataky played one of the few women Thor spent time with after V.deceivers: endgame before the God of Thunder reunited with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, rekindling their love from their early days in the MCU. While Pataky has his own incredibly successful career thanks to his role in the franchise Fast&Furiousthis moment comes as a unique and special one that he shared with his family.

Although there are no signs indicating whether Thor 5 will enter development, Pataky may well return for another brief cameo if the trend of joining Hemsworth movies continues.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is now playing in theaters around the world.