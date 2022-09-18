Unpublished images of “Avatar”, as well as a new battle of the Na’vi, were revealed at D23

Jake Sully lives with his newly formed family on the planet Pandora, but a threat returns to end everything. Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect his home. (20th Century Studios)



the annual convention D23 that year after year Disney to reveal some advances and projects for the coming months and years, this year brought many surprises, one of them was for fans of the world of Pandorasince some scenes of Avatar: the way of waterthe second installment of james cameron which also released a new trailer.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The scenes, which were in 3D, were shown to attendees on two giant screens in the main room of the Anaheim Convention Centerwhere the presentations of the study were carried out and where advances of lucasfilm Y Marvel.

The saga stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña. (20th Century Studios)



The first scene presented more clearly showed the depths of Pandorain which several Na’vi younger ones jump onto a coral reef and swim around aquatic wildlife. Some of the creatures can clearly breathe underwater, while others had to rise to the surface to gasp for air.

The second scene focused on Kirithe young character of Na’vi, a young man who says he wants to be different from his father. Nearby, two other male characters, a Na’vi, a human, speculate on who Kiri’s father was. The implication is that Grace’s avatar was pregnant with Kiri when she died in the first film, from having sex with another character in that film (specifically, the Dr Norm Spellman). The details of what all this really means are not yet very clear.

In addition to “El camino del agua”, James Cameron lists three more films from this universe. (20th Century Studios)



The third scene has more action, several of the children from the first and second scenes are captured by the Marines of Quaritch and Sully along with Neytiri stealthily attack them to save them. In the fourth scene, those children listen to Sulli Y Neytiri discuss whether to leave their home to escape Quaritch’s vendetta against them.

In the fifth scene it is shown how one of the children of the protagonists is punished by the head of a subset of aquatic Na’vi with green skin and fins along their arms. The chief explains that killing is forbidden and that the son of Sulli belongs to the clan of Na’vi, who are assassins, so he is an outcast. The son tries to speak for himself, but everyone around him, including his parents, scolds him for speaking out of character.

The film hits theaters on December 16. (20th Century Studios)

Avatar, the path of water, is the sequel to the 2009 film and has a script by Cameron Y Josh Friedmanwith Worthington Y Saldana starring alongside Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang Y Oona Chaplin.

Cameron joined the presentation D23 virtually from New Zealandwhere he is finishing the film and working in the midst of a “pretty hectic” five-year production cycle on the second, third and fourth installments in the series.

Kate Winslet is Ronal, leader of the Metkayina tribe. (20th Century Studios)



“It’s going really well and the stuff coming from Weta looks spectacular. I’m super excited to finally finish movie 2. I know you’ve all been waiting a long time. Hopefully we’ll show something today and you can decide if it was worth it,” he said. Cameron to the crowd.

Worthington Y Saldana they are parents in the new film. “The whole movie is about protecting the family. We have all been through Covid and realized that love and being with family is paramount to what life is and it is worth fighting for. We put that in the movie,” Worthington said onstage.

Zoe Saldana was present during D23 to present the new advances. (20th Century Studios)

The new clips were not posted online, but they star Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang and the producer Jon Landau they were there in person to present the footage.

Avatar: the way of water It will be released in theaters on December 16 during the holiday season.

KEEP READING:

Emmy 2022: meet the nominees for Best Comedy Actress and where to watch their series

“The Crown”, the series that angered Queen Elizabeth II for its controversial plot

Emmy 2022: meet the nominees for Best Comedy Actor and where to watch their series