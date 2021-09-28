unpublished images unveiled at Tudum Netflix

Yesterday, September 25, Netflix decided to satisfy the curiosity of fans who have been waiting for months and months (if not years) for the arrival of many series and films. The platform thus decided to launch Tudum – whose title is inspired by the first sound heard at the beginning of a series or film – the first global event for fans. The goal was to honor and entertain Netflix fans around the world.

More than 145 of the biggest stars and most famous creatives from around the world – representing over 100 series, films and special content – took to the virtual stage for an exciting day full of exclusive announcements, images, trailers and unreleased clips . From Stranger Things 4 to Bridgerton, here are all the news announced:

STRANGER THINGS 4

“Enter the Creel House at your own risk with this teaser that shows the new location of the fourth season, coming in 2022“.

Set in the small town of Hawkins in Indiana, Stranger Things is a declaration of love for the classics of the 80s that have thrilled an entire generation. The series tells the story of a little boy who disappears into thin air. Her friends, family and local police search for clues, but they are soon drawn into a mysterious plot, with top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural powers, a very peculiar little girl and a dangerous door connecting our world to a powerful but sinister kingdom. The protagonists’ friendships will be tested and their lives will change as what they discover transforms Hawkins and perhaps the world, forever.

Read also: Stranger Things 4, the new entries in the cast

RED NOTICE

“The best FBI profiler, the most wanted art thief and the biggest con man in the world. Watch this exclusive clip from the epic movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds“.

A Red Notice Issued by Interpol is a global warning to hunt down and catch the world’s most wanted criminals. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s best profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen. Red Notice will be available November 12 on Netflix.

THE PAPER HOUSE 5 VOL.2

“Get ready to say goodbye to the series with this exclusive preview of the final episodes“.

The gang has been locked up in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They managed to save Lisbon, but the darkest moment comes after losing one of their own. The professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, has no escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing can get any worse, a far more powerful enemy enters the scene than any we’ve faced so far: the army. The end of the biggest heist in history is approaching and what began as a robbery will turn into a war. The last part of the last season arrives on December 3 on Netflix.

SEX EDUCATION 4

“Attention! Do not miss the special bulletin of the students of the Moordale high school“. Sex Education season 4 coming soon to Netflix.

Breaking News out of #TUDUM! Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG – Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Read also: VIDEO | Sex Education 3: Ncuti Gatwa and Aimee Lou Wood between sexuality, feminism and personal growth

Read also: Sex Education 3, Amiee and Viv: “We must be who we want and not as others want us”

BRIDGERTON 2

If in the first season we saw in the shoes of the protagonists Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), in the second chapter of Bridgerton to guide the story will be Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Daphne’s older brother, and Kate Sharma, played by the new entry of the cast Simone Ashley. The young actress, whom we have already seen in Sex Education And Because the Night, will step into the shoes of a determined, intelligent girl who has just arrived in London, descendant of a family of Indian origin. Needless to say, Anthony will set his sights on her. Lord Bridgerton, however, will have to measure his instincts because Kate can’t stand braggart. Furthermore, the character played by Bailey is in a deep emotional crisis after ending his romance with singer Siena at the end of the first season.

THE CROWN 5

“Her Majesty is ready to receive you now. The new Queen Elizabeth announces the release period of Season 5“.

THE WITCHER 2

The Witcher, a fantasy series based on the bestselling saga of the same name, is the epic tale of a family and its destiny. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes and monsters fight to survive and where good and evil are not easily identifiable. In the second season, convinced that Yennefer has died in the epic battle of Colle Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Ciri to the safest place he knows, his childhood home, Kaer Morhen. As the kings, elves, humans and demons of the Continent fight for supremacy outside her walls, Geralt of Rivia must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power within himself.

THE WITCHER: THE BLOOD ORIGIN

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story in a distant time: the creation of the first prototype of the Witcher and the events leading up to the fundamental ‘conjunction of the spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves have merged.

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY 3

“Get ushered behind the scenes of Season 3 and hear cast answers to the hottest questions about filming, on-set jokes and more“.

Read also: The Umbrella Academy 3, Sparrow Academy members revealed

EMILY IN PARIS 2

Where were we… In the first season, which debuted on the platform last October 2, we saw the 20-year-old Emily Copper struggling with moving from Chicago to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. She is tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm. As the clash between the two cultures inevitably unfolds, the young woman adapts to life in Paris and juggles her career, new friendships and love life. And it is precisely on love that the first season was interrupted: Emily divided between Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo), a chef who lives in his building, for whom he feels a very strong attraction and friendship with Camille, Gabriel’s girlfriend , even though we saw the two taking a moment’s break. The road was about to be downhill for Emily as Gabriel had decided to move to Normandy to open her restaurant. But an investor named Antoine, and a client of the company that Emily works for, decided to help Gabriel. So the young chef stayed in Paris: how will this dangerous love triangle end up? We’ll find out in Emily in Paris 2, from December 22 on Netflix.

OZARK 4

DON’T LOOK UP

“If it’s true it’s best not to look up, check out this exclusive clip from the upcoming movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill on a comet on a collision course with Earth.“. Don’t Look Up debuts December 10 in selected cinemas and December 24 on Netflix.

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

jeen-yuhs

“Spotlight on Kanye West in this exclusive clip from the new documentary. Shot over the course of twenty years, jeen-yuhs is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye’s experience, from the formative period characterized by the desire to break through to the current reality of an artist and global brand. Note: This video contains language suitable for an adult audience“. The doc arrives in 2022 on Netflix.

THE SANDMAN

“It is never just a dream. Watch the exclusive preview of the long-awaited dark fantasy series based on the acclaimed comics created by Neil Gaiman for DC Comics“. The Dream Lord was invoked and captured by mere mortals. Once free, the eternal ruler of the dream world will realize that his problems have just begun.

COBRA KAI

On December 31st we return to fight for the soul of the Valley. Between new alliances and higher and higher stakes, who will be the winner of the All Valley tournament?

EXTRACTION 2

In 2020, the world met a new hero: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary on the most dangerous mission of his career. But what seems to be lost forever … can still be recovered. This heart-pounding action-packed franchise is directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame.

TIGER KING 2

“Review Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and all the twists from season one and find out when the series is back for a second dose of mayhem and madness“. The second season debuts on November 17th.

ARMY OF THIEVES

“There are no zombies, but action (other than love and laughter) is certainly not lacking in this trailer for the Army of Dead prequel. The film is produced by Zack Snyder and Matthias Schweighöfer, who is also the director and protagonist.“.