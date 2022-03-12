UNPUBLISHED PHOTO of Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita comes to light when they were BOYFRIEND

Three months have passed since the unfortunate death of Vicente Fernandezafter being hospitalized for several weeks due to a fall he suffered at his ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’ and which caused some complications, however, someone who was with him at all times was his wife, María del Refugio Villaseñor, better known as Dona Cuquitasince they were captured together countless times, now a unpublished photo when were they from boyfriends.

‘chente’ and Dona Cuquita They were married for almost 60 years and during all that time they formed a great family, where several of its members have followed the musical legacy of the patriarch of the family, which is recognized as the Fernández Dynasty.

