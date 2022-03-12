UNPUBLISHED PHOTO of Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita comes to light when they were BOYFRIEND

Three months have passed since the unfortunate death of Vicente Fernandezafter being hospitalized for several weeks due to a fall he suffered at his ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’ and which caused some complications, however, someone who was with him at all times was his wife, María del Refugio Villaseñor, better known as Dona Cuquitasince they were captured together countless times, now a unpublished photo when were they from boyfriends.

‘chente’ and Dona Cuquita They were married for almost 60 years and during all that time they formed a great family, where several of its members have followed the musical legacy of the patriarch of the family, which is recognized as the Fernández Dynasty.

The regional Mexican music singer and his companion for life met in Huentitán, Jalisco, and their love story began when she was 17 years old and the rancher was working on his career as an artist while working as a dishwasher and waiter, in addition to participated in competitions to become a professional interpreter.

This is the unpublished photo of Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita when they were dating

Since ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ met Cuquitaknew that it was the love of her life, but there was a drawback, she had a partner, however, Vicente Fernandez He insisted on being with her, so he took the courage to declare his love for her.

After this, as ‘Chente’ confessed in some interviews, he gave 10 minutes ten minutes to Cuquita to break up with her boyfriend and thus they began a relationship that became a 57-year marriage, since they were married on December 27, 1963 and ended on December 12, but in 2021, with the death of the singer.

Despite this, and although they were seen together on many occasions, few images of young people have been seen at first, but now one has come out unpublished photo in which they appear Vicente Fernandez and Dona Cuquita when were boyfriendsIn addition, said photograph stands out in that it is during a time when the interpreter had not yet become a professional artist, much less the great star that everyone now knows.