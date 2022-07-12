unpublished photo that will turn his world upside down!

This Tuesday, June 12, Georgina Rodriguez shared an adorable photo of her last born, Bella Esmeralda on her account instagram. The 39 million in the profile of the 28-year-old model were able to contemplate the magnificent face of this baby.



On April 18, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that his partner had given birth to a healthy baby girl. But that was accompanied by heartbreaking news that her twin brother had not survived. The couple had released a message in which they had expressed their “deepest sadness”. As a reminder, Georgina Rodriguez is the mother of two of CR7’s five children.

What future for Cristiano?

Cristiano Ronaldo will he make his last season at Manchester United or not? Rumors are rife and the latter packs up well. Several clubs seem interested in welcoming him, including Bayern Munich and Chelsea. Eager to play in the Champions League next year, the 37-year-old star would also like to evolve within a competitive team … The first wish will not be achievable by staying in the club which revealed it to the eyes of the world, and for the second, the leaders are currently working on it.

This Friday, July 8, Manchester United announced the list of 31 players called up for the pre-season training camp in Australia and Thailand. A group from which the Portuguese international is absent in order to “solve a family problem” according to a press release from the Mancunian team.

It is therefore from afar, from afar that the former star of Real Madrid witnessed the victory of his family. Indeed, the Red Devils triumphed over Liverpool with the score of (4-0). Anthony Martial, present in Bangkok, distinguished himself by scoring a nice goal!

Adam Javal-Fauconnier