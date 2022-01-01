unpublished photos for followers

For Kim Kardashian it was not an easy year due to the separation from the singer Kanye West for an alleged betrayal and the absence of the singer from family life in the marital home. But not all evil comes to harm. Indeed, the entrepreneur will soon be lawyer, keeping faith with the promise made to his father, also a lawyer, and already has a new love in his life: the actor Pete Davidson (formerly of Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber), as well as the face of the Saturday Night Live.

A successful woman of her caliber is not easily scratched. Kim wanted to celebrate the end of the year with ten unpublished shots that characterized his 2021. Among the affectionate comments of his fans, there was also a comment by his sister Khloe Kardashian, who wrote: “You are literally perfect”. Some fans were hoping that at least one of the published photographs depicted Kim with Pete Davidson, but sadly they were disappointed.

In the post she showed herself spontaneous and fun. The photographs are almost all selfies, photos in the mirror and stolen behind-the-scenes shots of trendy events by some friends. She appeared natural, made up and removed, posing with the typical “duck face” and making the sign of peace with her fingers. Kim doesn’t look like she’s just 41 years old (on October 21), she hasn’t lost her soul as an eternal girl who has fun on social media (he also recently created a TikTok profile with daughter North).

Kim Kardashian Instagram: discover the gallery to see the 10 unpublished photos published

Kim alternated in the post background of fashion shows and events a everyday photographs. The second shot of the roundup shows her sleeping on a loveseat, while in another photo she emerges from the handle of her ocher crocodile leather bag with a funny expression. It is assumed that the post was published with the intent to show the two faces of the his life: the moments of work in which he appears as a public figure and the moments in which in his daily life he shows himself in his simplicity.