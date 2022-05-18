unpublished photos went around the internet

If we mention between the lines arnold schwarzenegger We can relate it to his facets as an actor, businessman, protagonist in different commercials and, as if that were not enough, governor in two terms as governor of California. However, what was most important was in the world of bodybuilding from an early age and remembered it in some photos posted on his Instagram account.

Laced with nostalgia and with the description of “when I was 16 years old, before competing”, Mister Olimpia shared two images of how his muscles looked before a bodybuilding contest. This post garnered over 760,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

What did Arnold Schwarzenegger look like at 17?

It was the year 1964 when the Hollywood star He was already working hard in the gym to achieve the desired body. Obviously, he didn’t look as big as he did years later at Mr. Olympia, but his physique was already impressive and almost perfect. Only 6 years later, in 1970, he took the first of his 7 times Mr. Olympia.

In fact, the actor himself likes to remember that time and on his Instagram account he usually shares images of when he dedicated himself 100% to the discipline, before venturing into the world of cinema. He some time ago he posted a picture of himself a year earlier than the one taken earlier. When he was 16 years old.

«In this image he trained hard, but he had not yet competed»revealed the movie actor along with the snapshot he shared with his followers. His love for weights has been inherited by his son, who is now following in his footsteps in sports and acting.

Why is Arnold Schwarzenegger still training in the gym?

At 74, the Terminator star assured that “none of this will change until I die.” The American not only goes daily to carry out his routines, but is also used to sharing many recommendations on exercises and results in his newsletter and on his social networks. From his short life to date, Arnold Schwarzenegger lives, breathes and sleeps dreaming of this lifestyle.

In an interview conducted by the youtuber and current boxer Logan Paul, Mister Universe stated that “I do it for the same reason I had breakfast today. I have had breakfast today, I have had breakfast for the last ten years. Why am I still eating breakfast?

He further added: “Why am I still sleeping? I’ve slept for the last 20 years, I’ve slept for the last 10 years, and I’m still sleeping every night,” Schwarzenegger said. Then Logan Paul got the answer and summed it up: “It’s a very ingrained part of who you are.”