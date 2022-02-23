Unpublished songs by Jenni Rivera: Don Pedro Rivera claims to have “at least 8 or 10” | Famous

While the five sons of Jenni Rivera they have proposed to take care of and continue with the legacy of his late mother Through the companies that ‘La Diva de la Banda’ created, they now face another challenge.
In the middle of family lawsuit that has broken out between Los Rivera, this time it is Mr. Pedro Rivera who fuels the controversy. The father of the deceased singer revealed that has several unreleased songs of the interpreter, different from those that her grandchildren have, and that she hopes to launch them soon.
Jenni Rivera’s father talks about the singer’s unreleased songs
In an interview with ‘Ventaneando’ this Monday, February 21, the patriarch of Los Rivera assured that he has unpublished songs by Jenni Rivera. Don Juan Rivera owns the record label Cintas Acuario.
“Me I have unpublished songs of my daughter that have not been released to the public. I have them saved and I have never wanted to bring them to light out of respect for my grandchildren, “he said.
“Let them do what they have to do with the unreleased songs they have from my daughter, because they are different,” he added, ” they have some and we have others (which they are) since the beginning of Jenni Rivera’s career.”
He mentioned that they are about “at least 8 or 10 issues” and confirmed that neither Chiquis nor Jacqie Rivera, the new CEO of the companies of the late singer, nor the rest of her grandchildren are aware of her existence.
” They do not know)just that you call them and tell them and go with the gossip, “he said in the video call.
Don Juan Rivera warns his grandchildren to have “rights” on Jenni’s songs
Given this, Jenni Rivera’s father made it clear that he hopes that his grandchildren will not be upset knowing that he also has a musical legacy of “La Diva de la Banda” and the plans he seeks to make a reality with him.
“God knows (if they get angry),” he told ‘Ventaneando’, “I think there is no reason to be angry“.
In addition, he warned them: “I made my daughter from her mother’s womb, I made her an artist, I think I have some right as a father“.
The situation has caused two sides in the family: on the one hand there are the children of Jenni Rivera, supported by his uncle Lupilloand on the other Rosie and Juan Rivera, with the support of their parents, Doña Rosa and Don Juan Rivera.
Jenni Rivera’s dad already knows who will perform a song with his daughter (and it’s not Chiquis)
Don Juan Rivera also announced part of his plans to release unreleased songs that he claims to have from his daughter Jenni Rivera, who died in a tragic accident in December 2012.
One of them is that the singer Angela Fonte do a duet with the late performer: “Our thoughts are that she can do a duet with Jenni of the unreleased songs we have and I think that’s going to be very important for her.”
The artist, a native of Guadalajara, considered the proposal as “a great opportunity”: “Imagine the pleasure, the surprise that it gives me to be able to do this type of project,” said the singer to the same Mexican show.