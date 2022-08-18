Unraveled the mystery of how mosquitoes smell to humans

Mosquitoes have developed redundant security devices in their olfactory system that ensure that they can always smell humansaccording to a study published in the journal ‘Cell’.

When female mosquitoes look for a human to bite, smell a unique cocktail of body odors than people, which stimulate the receptors on the antenna of mosquitoes. Scientists have tried to remove these receptors so that humans are undetectable to mosquitoes.

However, even after removing an entire family of odor-sensitive receptors from the mosquito genome, They keep finding ways to bite us.

“The mosquitos they break all of our favorite rules about how animals smell“, acknowledges in a statement Margo Herre, a scientist at Rockefeller University and one of the main authors of the article.

In most animals, an olfactory neuron is only responsible for detecting one type of odor. “If you’re a human and you lose a single odorant receptor, all the neurons that express that receptor they will lose the ability to smell that odor“explains Leslie Vosshall of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, a professor at Rockefeller University and lead author of the paper. But she and her colleagues found that this is not the case for mosquitoes.

“We have to do more to get rid of mosquitoes because getting rid of a single receiver has no effect –warns– Any future attempts to control mosquitoes through repellants or anything else have to take into account how unyielding their attraction to us is.”

“This project really started unexpectedly when we studied how human scent was encoded in the mosquito brain,” adds Meg Younger, a professor at Boston University and one of the paper’s lead authors.

They found that neurons stimulated by the human odor 1-octen-3-ol are also stimulated by amines, another type of chemical that mosquitoes used to search for humans. This is unusual, since by all existing rules of animal smell, neurons encode odor with narrow specificity, suggesting that 1-octen-3-ol neurons should not detect amines.

“Surprisingly, the neurons to detect humans through 1-octen-3-ol and amine receptors were not separate populations,” Younger notes. This may allow all human-related odors to activate “the human-sensing part” of the mosquito brain even if some of the receptors are lost, acting as a safety mechanism.

The team also used single-core RNA sequencing to see what other receptors individual olfactory neurons in mosquitoes express. “The result gave us a broad view of the common is the coexpression of receptors in mosquitoessays Olivia Goldman, another lead author on the paper.

Vosshall thinks that other insects may have a similar mechanism. Christopher Potter’s research group at Johns Hopkins University recently reported that fruit flies have a similar co-expression of receptors on their neurons. “This may be a general strategy for insects that rely heavily on their sense of smell,” says Vosshall.

In the future, the group Meg Younger plans to discover the functional significance of the co-expression of different types of olfactory receptors.