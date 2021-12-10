Tech

Unreal Engine 5 for the first time compared on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

Kim Lee
1 minute read

The launch of The Matrix Awakens for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S coinciding with the Game Awards show has provided a golden assist to all fans and experts in graphics and techniques: for the first time ever, it’s possible compare Unreal Engine 5 on different next-gen consoles.

That’s exactly what the YouTube channel did ElAnalistaDeBits, comparing graphics and framerates of the gaming experience on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. We thus discovered that The Matrix Awakens runs at dynamic 1620p (with an average of 1404p) on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with dynamic resolution dropping down to 1080p (averaging 828p) on the small S Series. In all three cases, a Temporal Super Resolution technique is used to boost the original resolution. The reference framerate is always 30fps: fluidity during gameplay hesitates on all consoles, with dips of up to 20fps, but PS5 and Series S turn out to be a bit more stable, however. During cutscenes, the framerate settles at 24-25fps across all three platforms.

The virtualization of the geometries is entrusted to Nanite, on the other hand, global illumination and reflections are made possible by Lumen: in both cases we can observe a qualitative retouch down for Xbox Series S. The character models, which turned out to be extremely photoreal, were modeled with Metahuman, while the physical system is based on Chaos. Uploads do not last more than 5 seconds on all consoles (Xbox Series S is the fastest for just a few tenths of a second), and there are no variations in the quality of the textures. Judge for yourself by looking at the video analysis attached at the top of this news.

