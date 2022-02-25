Unreal Engine or Unity: what changes a video game engine

In all video game experiences, the first thing that is announced on the giant screen is what type of video game engine or game engine was used to carry out that experience. Although it seems strange to users, this is the key to define what type of game and development the most popular titles of an era had in addition to being able to understand in a little more depth the type of work that a video game creates.

The video game engines they are responsible for providing the necessary tools to put together a digital experience. This workspace will be the one who will “join” all the structures and will reproduce (or render) them according to the logical variants established by the code behind. Does this mean that each new title has to have hundreds of programmers typing the same commands into their computers? No, in fact many of these tools offer shortcuts (scripts) with which different situations will be solved.

The routines established by game engines They are many and include a graphic engine, physical engine, animations, sounds, networks, artificial intelligence behaviors and multiple tools that build the second by second of the gaming. In order to understand it in depth, it is possible to think of the scene of the classic shooter Wolfenstein 3D (for which the Wolfenstein Engine in 1991): the engine used laid the basis for how players would move in an FPS experience, how objects would look, what reactions enemies would have, what screen would provide information to players and how the scenario would respond, among so many other options.

This means that each one of the parts of a video game is calculated: the graphics engine will define what type of graphics it will be able to provide, such as 3D, 2D aesthetics or even if it has the ability to implement graphics options. Ray Tracing. The same happens with the tools that will embed a special behavior to the audio, the responses of the environment to the options, the type of controller the player will have to move in the digital space and even the connectivity options so that the experience responds to the online game. .

There are a number of graphics engines that are often used for their speed in implementation and even the flexibility of their options to accept work with other programs. The decision of the studies of the type of graphic engine to use is usually crucial, since this will dictate the specialists that must be hired and what are the limits with which they can be found. r (and if they have time to work on modifying it). Many times companies like rock star and Ubisoft, which have a higher investment capacity, prefer to use self-developed engines to ensure they have a “workspace” directly created for the type of experience they are looking for. Still, the most popular are the following:

Unreal Engine – (Fortnite, Street Fighter V, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Resident Evil 4 VR)

The engine developed by Epic Games It is available for free to anyone who wants to get into the world of gaming and has a royalty model for anyone who wants to market the result. This space -whose first version was launched in 2015 and is currently awaiting the official launch of version 5- is famous for supporting the creation of experiences for mobile phones, consoles, computers and virtual reality platforms.

For users, it is very important that Unreal be a flexible kind of workspace, that retains a pragmatic development mapping structure and that the community can provide feedback for further refinement. Its programming mode via Blueprint (visual programming style) helps a lot when learning development. As against, users say that the learning curve is quite steep, especially since the system has a special structure defined. In addition, they point out that there are fewer plugins and applications compared to other experiences.

Unity – (Ori and the Blind Forest, Hearthsone, Call of Duty: Mobile, Pokemon Go, Phasmophobia, Fall Guys)

First released in 2005, Unity it became one of the most popular premium graphics engines, and has even been adopted by cinema, architecture and construction for various projects in which a video game engine provided more pragmatic variants within the production. To start working on Unity, you have to buy a monthly subscription to access all its functions, which is not profitable for those just starting out in the industry.

Even so, users report that it is a bit easier to use, since the code used (C#) is a common language among developers and designers from different areas. These are not all the game engines out there. engines like frost bite are exclusive to Electronic Arts, Tenth is chosen by Guerrilla Games and Kojima Productions, Gold Src He was responsible until 2014 for Counter Strike (currently he is Source 2also an engine developed by Valve) and the engine Godotcreated by the Argentinian Juan Linietsky, who is making his way on the international indie scene and has already supported the Sonic Colors Ultimate.

