Unrecognizable, Angèle abandons her famous blonde for a new haircut

We know Angèle for her songs, but also for her famous haircut. While the 26-year-old singer has always opted for long blonde hair and flawless bangs, she decided to make another hair choice.

Angèle’s hot new look

For Angela, the long blond hair and its famous bangs are over. The Belgian singer has unveiled a remarkable hair transformation since she said goodbye to her light blond to appear on social networks with a light brown color. On top of that, the artist decided to cut her hair a bit and leave out her bangs for a while.

To have this result for the less successful, the singer trusted the talent of Louis Trautweina colorist known for taking care of the hair of many stars such as Camille Rowe, that we saw recently in the film Under the influence, or even Lena Simonne. It was this Monday, September 12, 2022 that the famous hairdresser posted a photograph on his Instagram account with Angèle. The young singer appears radiant with a blonde which, here, seems much more natural.

Angèle, a beauty icon

Since her debut and the release of her hit “Murphy’s Law” in 2015, Angèle has gradually become a true fashion and beauty icon. It was in 2021 that she became the face of the luxury brand Chanel. For the rest, her look, her make up and her hairstyles have become iconic.

From her perfectly drawn line of eyeliner to her blonde bangs and Ariana Grande-style ponytail that make her looks so successful on stage and on the red carpets. Inevitably, the singer has been asked several times about the maintenance of her beautiful blond hair. When she doesn’t need the help of her favorite hairdresser Louis Trautwein, Angèle provides a meticulous beauty routine. For Vogue, for example, she revealed that she used the Mason Pearson hairbrush and its six rows of natural bristles.