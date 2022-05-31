Unrecognizable Bradley Cooper in his new movie “Maestro”

The Angels – American actor Bradley Cooper appears unrecognizable dressed as the musician Leonard Bernstein in his next film, produced by Netflix and who will bear the title of “Master”.

The first images of the Pennsylvania actor, 47, in the role of Bernstein were published by Netflix on his Twitter account, with a brief message that reads “from the set (filming) of Maestro”.

It is a biographical film about the life of the creator of “West side story”, which has been co-written and is directed by Cooper himself and will focus on the composer’s romantic relationship with his wife Felicia.

The audiovisual platform has published four snapshots in which the interpreter of “A star is born” (“A star has been born”, 2018) appears characterized, with a very aged appearance, extracted from some scenes of the future film.

Actor Bradley Cooper in his role in the new Netflix movie. (Capture Instagram / Netflix) (Supplied)

The tape, in which actress Carey Mulligan also participates, its producers are Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, who has precisely directed the latest version of “West side story”.