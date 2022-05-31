Unrecognizable, Julia Fox appears with completely bleached eyebrows in the streets of Los Angeles

Renowned for her extravagant look, Julia Fox is just as daring when it comes to makeup. The actress demonstrates it once again by daring to bleach her eyebrows.

Julia Fox is fearless. After shaking up the beauty world with her now famous XXL smoky-eye, the 32-year-old model has tried her hand at an equally avant-garde new makeup style.

The actress ofUncut Gems was seen in the streets of Los Angeles on the evening of Saturday May 28, wearing a total leather look confirming her penchant for the “dominatrix” trend. To complete her look, the former girlfriend of Kanye West opted for a feline “cat eye” that stretches to the inner corner of the eye. The highlight of the show, her line of eyeliner was topped with finely plucked and bleached eyebrows, accentuating her gaze even more. A work that we owe to the British make-up artist Pat McGrath.

“Special shoutout to my queen mother Pat McGrath for those brows!” wrote Julia Fox in the caption of the Instagram post in which she shared photos from her evening, without however specifying whether it was a real discoloration or simple set of eyeshadows.

Julia Fox in Los Angeles, May 28, 2022. RACHPOOT.COM/Splash News/ABACA

The bleached eyebrow trend

After Kendall Jenner, Maisie Williams or even Bella and Gigi Hadid, it is therefore the turn of Julia Fox to give in to the phenomenon of bleached eyebrows. Already spotted en masse on fashion shows this year (at Versace, Givenchy, Valentino, Viktor & Rolf and even Coperni), this eccentricity which is attracting more and more stars seems to confirm its place among the beauty trends of 2022.