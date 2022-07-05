Unrecognizable Kim Kardashian with an 80s hairstyle!

Bomb alert ! Lately, Kim Kardashian created the surprise by immortalizing herself with an 80s hairstyle that was going to delight.

Kim Kardashian has not said her last word ! The queen of style, it is indeed her… This month, the star has also bet on a look from 80s for his last shoot. And her haircut did not leave anyone indifferent. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian continues to make the buzz

Every week, Kim Kardashian does the A tabloids… One way or another ! His private life has the deserves to unleash passions.

At the latest news, everything is going well for the star. Recently, the main interested party also celebrated with great fanfare the 9ᵉ birthday of his daughter North.

To mark the occasion, the pretty brunette wanted to do it big. For example, the little girl was able to have fun in a private jet fitted out for the event with her loved ones.

And that’s not all ! Penelope’s cousin was also able to realize countless outdoor activities.

On the Web, the photos of the festivities have clearly made Internet users hallucinate. “OMG, even the theme is North Camp” ahaha I love it”, “Wooow enjoy”, can we read in the thread of the comments of the publication of Kim Kardashian. “I love it with the company ‘Kim Air’ and it’s royal”.

nothing is too much beautiful for the children of the influencer. Kris Jenner’s daughter has always been very close to her offspring!

If Kim Kardashian is focus on his career, his family remains his priority. This month to promote her new collection of SKIMS swimsuits, the businesswoman has decided to hit hard… We let you admire!

This 80s hairstyle is a real hit

If Kim Kardashian is proud of her brown hair, she decided to trade it for blonde hair color. And that’s not all !

Kourtney’s sister has also bet on the essential mullet cut. Don’t worry, it’s a wig.

Kanye West’s ex-wife has also been immortalized in an ultra-luxurious setting straight out of the 80s. Same story for her make-up, which was popular at the time. We love !

For this photo shoot, Kim Kardashian therefore chose a blue eye shadow to enhance her pretty eyes. And for pimp her lips, her makeup artist also opted for a nude color.

So to perfect her style, Stormi’s aunt fell for a silver set that suits her perfectly. In short, another lesson in style… for sure, this shoot will inspire more than one. Here are some comments from his fans: “The most beautiful”, “I love so much… Well done Kim”, “Sublime… The Queen is back”.

As a true marketing pro, Kim Kardashian always manages to outdo herself to surprise her community. And obviously, this is not about to change!

With its brand SKIMS, the pretty brunette has also sworn to revolutionize the world of fashion. ” My main goal was to provide options for dressing, whether it’s sculpting and innovative lingerie that can be worn on a daily basis, or comfortable underwear that hugs the body perfectly,” she confessed to Vogue.

And also to conclude: “I wanted to create a brand that you can rely on, a solution that matches the way people dress today. In doing so, it was very important to include all sizes and offer a wide color palette. “. Successful bet !