Unrecognizable Mark Wahlberg, shaved and fattened by 15kg for a role

A Mark Wahlberg decidedly unrecognizable was photographed in Los Angeles on the set of “Stu”, the new biopic that will see him protagonist in the role of Stuart Long, a famous former boxer who later became a priest.

To prepare for the role, Wahlberg has undergone an impressive physical transformation, already shown a few weeks ago with a photo on his Instagram profile in which there is a devastating “before and after”. The actor has gained over 13 kg, all put on his stomach and face. “After shooting the boxing sequences, I have to start eating anything in order to earn about 15 kg in six weeks ” Wahlberg said long ago – “I’ll eat whatever comes my way! “.

The biopic on Stuart Long, written and directed by Rosalinda Ross will also see in the cast Mel Gibson and Teresa Ruiz.

The latest shots from the set show even more his fatness, accentuated by a shaved look and decommissioned clothes:

Ok so the first look at Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming “Stu” is * actually * worthy of the “x is unrecognizable * headlines. Damn. pic.twitter.com/Hsdg1y8kO2 – Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) May 22, 2021

Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel last month, Wahlberg described the role by saying: "I play a guy who was a fighter. S.i moved to Los Angeles to become an actor, fell in love with a girl, had an accident, had a spiritual experience and then decided to become a priest. "

“He died of a rare disease, inclusion body myositis, but it had a big impact on many people in a very short space of time.”

