Unrecognizable! This is what Canelo Álvarez’s physique looks like weeks after colliding with Dmitry Bivol

Almost a month after colliding with Dmitry Bivol, photos of Canelo Álvarez began to circulate and the physique he has days before the fight.

Saúl Álvarez remains in full preparation for his clash against Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Middle Heavyweight World Title. On the other hand, in the last hours a photo of the physique that the Mexican has almost a week after the fight with the Russian began to circulate and a great transformation is noted to face the fight at 175 pounds.

The Tapatio had a 2021 extraordinary because he showed no mercy to any of the 168-pound champions to become the best unified super middleweight fighter and the best pound-for-pound fighter today. In turn, in the three World Cup fights he only won by points in one, while in the rest he left no doubts after winning by fast track in each of them.

On the other hand, on May 7 the Mexican will carry out a tough duel when he goes up to 175 pounds to collide with the young Dmitry Bivol. However, it is not the first time that he has carried out this campaign since Canelo Álvarez has already moved up to medium heavyweight to face and defeat Sergey Kovalev by KO11 when he challenged him for the WBO World Title.

At the same time, In the last hours several images of the Mexican began to circulate and which shows how he is physically facing the clash for the WBA title. In them you can see a clear change in his body because it is seen that he increased his muscle mass, which is not yet toned for combat.

Gennady Golovkin arrived in Japan

next ninth of april Gennady Golovkin will have his debut in 2022 when he faces Ryota Murata for the WBA and IBF Middleweight World Title. Because of this, and eight days into the fight, the Kazakh yesterday was shown arriving in Japan with a photo of him greeting fans.