Unrecognizable Vin Diesel: “Goodbye abs” (PHOTO)

The famous Hollywood star is unrecognizable. Paparazzato on vacation in Portofino, the statuesque physique of the past seems a distant memory

A new photo of a famous Hollywood star it is circulating almost everywhere. To launch the exclusive is Riccardo Signoretti who dedicates the cover of the weekly New one to him, the great protagonist of a series of beloved films, that is Fast & Furious.

By now you should have understood who we are talking about. Just about him: the legendary Vin Diesel. We all remember him also for his role as a “tough guy”, boasting a powerful and very muscular physique.

However, the latest photos appeared right on New one, give us the image of an actor who is the distant memory of the one with the statuesque and sculpted body. The star, paparazzi on a boat in Portofino, appeared really out of shape. Let’s see the photo together.

Vin Diesel out of shape: the change from the past

Vin Diesel is one of the most famous Hollywood stars. We all remember him for being one of the protagonists of Fast & Furious, where he had conquered everyone also for his imposing physicality. These days, the actor has been paparazzi on a boat in Portofino and compared to the past he has appeared unrecognizable.

Definitely out of shape with several extra pounds. Could it be the lockdown that actually made many people gain many extra kilograms? Or is he preparing for a movie where he had to gain a lot of weight? Or again, quite simply, maybe he has decided to let himself go a little more and not pay attention to the diet and the figure. The fact is that compared to the past, as the cover of New one, the actor has definitely changed.

The Hollywood star will soon return to the set as he will be called to shoot the tenth chapter of the famous and beloved saga of Fast & Furious. The film will be released in theaters on April 7, 2023. Who knows if by that date he will be back in shape as before or if he will choose to continue to be more “relaxed” in his new and surprising look.