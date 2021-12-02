Unrestrained energy prices, a new blow in the January bill

Listen to the audio version of the article

If the state does not intervene, on 1 January the gas bill will jump by 50%, electricity by 17%, perhaps 25%, equal to an additional annual cost of 1,200 euros for a typical family. These are still provisional accounts of Nomisma Energy and Consumerism.

So the news also takes the hand of the economists of Srm Intesa San Paolo who with the Polytechnic of Turin presented in Brussels the report “Med and Italian Energy”, edition 2021, a scenario analysis that targets the major energy policies for a Italy immersed in the Mediterranean.

A structural increase?

Is the increase in energy prices permanent or temporary? Massimo Deandreis (Srm) and Ettore Bompard (Polytechnic) with Francesca Passamonti (Intesa San Paolo) recalled that this trend in energy costs is structural, but everything is to be understood on the duration over time of the adjective “structural”. Months? (Yesterday the EU Commission predicted a return to normal by April). Or years? Or even more?

The knot of “marginal” gas-fired power plants

Certainly, on the electricity market (driven by methane) the price per kilowatt hour is dictated by the “marginal” gas plants, that is to say by those gas-peaker plants which are the cost of meteorological renewables in the energy transition. Furthermore, with the decline in energy demand, in 2020 the health phenomenon has brought out renewables and shifted the cost of the kilowatt hour from fossil fuels towards an increase in ancillary service markets to balance the renewable inconstancy.

Srm and Politecnico di Torino also confirm the estimates on a possible recovery of a Covid effect on energy demand: “There are no such signals as to revise forecasts”, warns Deandreis, also because – after the first wave of spring 2020 – then the economic system “has shown its ability to adapt” and has mitigated the impacts of subsequent health care waves.