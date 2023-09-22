Unrivaled Brands continues its rise in the cannabis sector

SANTA ANA, California, September. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: UNRV) (“Unrivaled”, “Unrivaled Brands” or the “Company”), a cannabis company with operations throughout California, is pleased to announce that Viridian Capital Advisors published a credit summary and ranking report updated as of September 15, 2023, in which Unrivaled Brands was listed as 8thth most profitable cannabis company among its publicly traded peers in the US and Canada. He was also among the 19th best credit rating among peers. The rankings follow the fact that Unrivaled has surpassed a total market capitalization of $20.0 million.

Unrivaled’s unlikely path to inclusion in the ranking comes just 12 months after Sabas Carrillo and a team of turnaround executives took the helm of a company that was on the brink of bankruptcy, facing aggressive litigation and significant debt.

How to explain your rise in the cannabis industry? Carrillo, CEO of Unrivaled, said: “We have been working non-stop for over a year. If you look at where we are and consider where we started, our progress has truly been a remarkable team effort at all levels of the organization. From budtenders and guides to growers and our corporate office, our team has come together with a common purpose: winning championships. As we look to the opportunities ahead of us, I speak for the entire organization when I say we are not going to miss our opportunity.”

Jim Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Unrivaled, said: “It bears repeating that our progress can be attributed to our gracious creditors, investors and the cannabis community at large, who continue to support the company and work with us through the challenges and uncertainty.

Rankings can be found here: Viridian Credit Tracker – Viridian Capital Advisors.

Source: Viridian Capital Advisors: https://dealtracker.viridianca.com/credit-tracker-by-industry-sector/

About incomparable brands

Unrivaled Brands is a company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California. Unrivaled Brands operates four dispensaries and direct-to-consumer delivery, a cultivation facility, and several leading company-owned brands. Unrivaled Brands is the home of Korova, known for its high-potency products across multiple product categories.

For more information, visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com .

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements about management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future and you are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The Company uses words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could.” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continuation,” “guidance” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors.

New factors emerge from time to time and the Company cannot predict all such factors, nor can it evaluate the impact of each of them on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ. materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These risks will be discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

