Unrivaled global warming in the last 24,000 years – Terra & Poli

Global warming caused by human activities is unprecedented in the last 24,000 years: this is demonstrated by the evolution of temperatures from the Ice Age to today, reconstructed by crossing climate models and analysis of marine sediments by a group of US researchers led by the University of ‘ Arizona. The results, published in Nature, made it possible to define global maps of temperature variations at 200-year intervals, which can be consulted by anyone to visualize the changes that have occurred over time in a given location, in order to increase the awareness and a sense of urgency in the face of climate change.

According to the study, two main factors are driving this phenomenon: the increase in greenhouse gases and the retreat of ice. The data confirm that over the last 10,000 years temperatures have been on an upward trend, but the warming of the last century and a half is unmatched in size and speed.

The next goal of the researchers will be to extend the study of temperatures even further back in time, up to epochs warmer than the present, considered as ‘windows’ on the future useful for understanding what awaits us with the increase in emissions.