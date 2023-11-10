Unserious debates for unserious primaries

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the most important stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas and recommends the best of culture. Sign up here.

Republican Party debates have become performance art. They demean our electoral process, but many in the national media are moving away from facts and probity and enabling the worst candidates in their effort to monopolize the market’s attention.

First, here are three new stories from The Atlantic:

Referees working

I watched the Republican primary debate last night, and at first I had no real intention of writing again about a process that is now a national embarrassment. But when it was over, I couldn’t help but think about how far America has come in the last few decades and how far our politics have fallen.

I won’t criticize Nikki Haley for calling Vivek Ramaswamy a “slag” last night. Ramaswamy tried to engage Haley’s daughter in the debate and I applaud her for speaking so clearly about her. I have sat here many times trying to describe Ramaswamy while he pored over my inventory of multisyllabic words.disgusting, execrable, insufferable—and the former UN ambassador beat me to it with a legitimate punch that clearly arose from justified displeasure.

But after Haley let go of Ramaswamy, my mind drifted back to an earlier time and other debates. I had a sudden sense of the rapid passage of time, the disorienting recognition of how much has changed over the years.

I was thinking, in particular, of 1988.

In 1988, I was 27 years old and very interested in politics after working in Washington, DC and spending two years in the Massachusetts House of Representatives in Boston as a legislative assistant. (He would eventually spend a year in the United States Senate.) That fall, I was back in New England to do some research for my doctoral dissertation, but I was closely following the national presidential election between George HW Bush and Mike Dukakis, and I wasn’t going to miss the vice presidential debate between Republican Dan Quayle and Democrat Lloyd Bentsen.

I raise this little nostalgia to remind us all of Bentsen’s immortal comment against Quayle during that debate, how unpleasant it seemed at the time and how quaint it all seems now.

Quayle was 41 years old and had served in Congress for nearly 12 years. Today, compared to presidential hopefuls like Democrat Dean Phillips or Republican Tim Scott, or even Barack Obama in 2008, Quayle might seem qualified to run for national office. But in those days, Quayle’s youth, his youthful appearance and his inept, improvised moments opened the door to questions about his qualifications.

Quayle was asked what he would do if he were to assume the presidency. He tossed and turned, stammering about prayers, Cabinet meetings and his time in Congress. When moderator Tom Brokaw returned to the question, Quayle apparently felt he was being criticized for his inexperience, so he compared himself to John F. Kennedy: “I have as much experience in Congress as Jack Kennedy did when he sought the presidency.”

And that’s when Bentsen turned the key on his nuclear response:

Senator, I worked with Jack Kennedy. I met Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you are not Jack Kennedy.

Quayle, with a look of both pain and anger, turned to Bentsen and said, “That was really unnecessary, Senator.”

Watching it in real time, I felt embarrassed for Quayle and angry at Bentsen. It was stupid of Quayle to invoke Kennedy, especially since he should have known that any mention of JFK would set up Bentsen’s cheap ambush (one that, it turns out, Bentsen had set up beforehand). But to both men’s credit, this punch to the throat was just a moment in what was otherwise a real debate between serious politicians.

Fast forward to 2023. Nomination favorite Donald Trump hasn’t bothered to show up for any of the debates so far. The Republican primary scene, which featured competitors not for the No. 2 spot but for the position of commander in chief, was populated by a senator whose insubstantial campaign failed to gain traction, but who finally made headlines last night by appearing on public with a girlfriend. ; a governor whose shaky campaign has been weighed down by the culture war, estrangement and his inability to appear comfortable in his own skin; two other former governors who previously knelt before Trump; and Vivek Ramaswamy, who unfortunately is still Vivek Ramaswamy. It was a completely unserious matter.

Why is this happening? Part of the reason is the structural block Trump now has on the nomination, which relieves candidates of the burden of being taken too seriously. At this point, he could lose half of his followers and still win. But another reason is the way the media insists on treating this election as just another contest between normal politicians, a problem that was on full display last night in Miami.

To be fair to NBC reporters Lester Holt and Kristen Welker, last night was a neater affair than the previous round-robin. (Hugh Hewitt was there too. I’ll get back to him.) But the questions were out of some pre-Trump-era playbook, old-school stuff about economics and foreign policy, and nothing about the likely primary winner. the multiple criminal indictments of him, or the plans of him to undermine American democracy on his first day.

Instead, Haley, Chris Christie and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis bravely ran through their talking points. Scott, for his part, seemed to be running for president of a Bible college. Ramaswamy, as usual, made one stupid thing after another, showing his ignorance of the issues (moderators allowed him to make some glaring mistakes, including one about Tuesday’s vote on abortion rights in Ohio) and reinforcing his commitment to winning over followers. among his fans. by Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk.

Hewitt, a conservative radio host and Trump enabler, attempted to make the Republican Party look like a normal political organization by asking silly questions, including one about how many ships the US Navy should have, as if this were one of the issues that created a 40-point gap between Trump and the rest of the field.

Hewitt is a supporter of the Republican Party and knew what he was doing, and many in the national media are following the same path because they are trapped in a normality bias, the conviction that things are not really that different than they were before. and that they will not change so dramatically in the future. As Margaret Sullivan wrote today in The Guardian, the media should communicate to the public what is at stake in these elections. But Oh.

Instead, journalists have emphasized Joe Biden’s age and Trump’s “free” style. They blame “polarization” of public attitudes, as if they themselves had no role. And of course, they make the decision based on the horse race, rather than what would happen a few meters after the finish line.

This commitment to false neutrality is why journalists have to politely nod while a Trump or a Ramaswamy (or, on the other hand, a Marianne Williamson, running again) says incomprehensible things on stage. Holding candidates accountable for being ridiculous or offensive would lead to accusations of bias and partisanship.

The media – like the Democrats, unfortunately – seems to have internalized the right’s criticism of them. Last night showed once again that the referees have worked. And we may all pay the price next year.

Today news

Israel will begin daily four-hour pauses in areas of the northern Gaza Strip to allow Palestinian civilians to flee. President Joe Biden has also asked Israel for a pause of at least three days to facilitate negotiations for the release of some hostages. Suspicious mail was sent to election offices in at least five states this week; four letters have tested positive for fentanyl. The previous 12 months were likely Earth’s warmest in 125,000 years, according to a new analysis by Climate Central scientists.

Dispatches

More of The Atlantic

