unsettling habit of the movie star

Being a movie star, loved by the public. A condition that many women dream of. Yet there are some truly unexpected implications, such as some habits that are difficult to understand

A much loved and appreciated diva of cinema with a very particular habit. There is nothing to do: the stars of Hollywood they are often struggling with whims of all kinds. Especially when various fears and fears come into play, not to mention real ones phobias. If these concern the lives of all of us, normal people, it often happens that we are mocked and made fun of.

Instead, when the strange habits and manias are of personages famous, a great curiosity arises. Paradoxically, the already known and adored VIPs in themselves become even more fascinating. Something like this happens with a note actress, known for her obvious skill but also for her remarkable beauty.

The incredible “ritual” of the famous actress before getting on the plane: the superstition has to do with it

First star of a very famous TV series light, then also known for being the wife of one of the most loved actors ever. Well, perhaps not everyone knows that when she travels she really has strange habits: one of these concerns the relationship with theairplane, which of course he often takes for business purposes. Well, every time she gets on the plane, she gives some with her right foot tap on the plane, just before entering.

Well yes, a kind of strange ritual, which obviously has a purely purpose superstitious. What will it ever mean? We should ask Jennifer Aniston and its oddities: probably, the former actress of Friends and ex-wife of Brad Pitt is a little afraid of flying, and with these opportune “rituals” he thinks he can exorcise the typical fear of an accident in flight.