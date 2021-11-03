Unspoken, live action trailer tells a background of the story – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite begins to show up with real ones trailer promotional, in this case with an interesting video called Unspoken and shot in live action, that is, live and with actors in flesh and blood, which explains some background of the entire history of Halo and Master Chief.

In this case it is a particularly touching video, which tells the story history never told before of two UNSC marines and their sacrifice that proved to be crucial to the creation of the Master Chief and his combat capabilities.

In the trailer, a soldier tells what happened to him: assigned to protect a ship fleeing the destruction of Harvest, he found himself fighting together with his fellow soldier against the onslaught of enemies, losing one the opportunity to speak and the other life.

Their battle, however, proved vital for the fate of the entire UNSC: it made it possible to obtain and protect the alien technology at the base of the shields which will then be fundamental for the construction of the Mjolnir armor of the Spartans and Master Chief. The video is part of the “UNSC Archives” series, which suggests the likely arrival of several more launch preparation trailers for Halo Infinite that will explain different backstories in the history of the war between humans and the Covenant.

Recently, we saw the trailer of the Halo Infinite campaign and also a video on the new multiplayer map “Streets”, remember that the game is expected for December 8, 2021 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.