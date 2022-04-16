Unstable internet connection: how can we fix it

We all know the advantages of this technology, but sometimes there are failures that they harm our navigation and connection due to both internal and external factors that harm our daily work. In any case, it is important to carry out network analyzes from time to time to be aware of what is happening in our connections.

Unfortunately, more often than we would really like, it is common to experience a problem with the connection. And, like Murphy’s Law, it is usual for incidents to start right at those moments when we most need it to work properly. But let us tell you that yes, it has a solution .

In these cases, it is common for us to ask ourselves a series of questions that, in many cases, only make us worry even more. do It’s about the router , from the network itself, from the network card? What if it has nothing to do with the hardware? On many occasions, it is the operating system itself, such as Windows, that causes certain connection incompatibilities, which is what later makes it unstable.

Possible solutions

However, and surely it has happened to us on occasion, it is that we have not been able to connect due to certain errors that it shows us in the configuration or simply because the device (either computer, mobile, tablet…) does not want to connect to the network.

It must be remembered, however, that one of the common causes of this unstable connection can be the signal saturation with many devices connected at once, especially on older routers that process the data sent and received from each device one at a time instead of all at once. It’s easy to check, try turning off several of the connected devices. If the connection improves in the rest, you already know the cause. But there may also be other reasons.

Check the speed and your bandwidth

The first thing we should check is if the speed of our network is indeed sufficient or if, on the contrary, we do not reach the minimum that we should have. In the event that when doing a speed test online we are close to our router and the speed is low, probably the main reason for the bad or unstable connection is that another device or computer is consuming all the bandwidth.

To improve the speed, some of the options we have is to change the cables that go from the router to the wall (they can deteriorate over time) or buy a cable of category 5E at least and leave aside the WiFi connection, which possibly the root of the problem. For example? Your router.

move the router

Electromagnetic networks work better the fewer physical obstacles there are between transmitter and receiver, of course. If you can make two walls between the router and your smartphone or computer instead of three, even better. To test efficiency, you can install apps that measure your network strength on your devices.

In this sense, and in a very useful way, we have different apps, both for Android and for iPhone and IOS. To do this, the best way to check and opt for this solution is that we move by trial and error. Thus, the recommendation is that you move the router and immediately check received signal at the point in the house where the connection used to fail.

At the same time, we can also suggest reinstall all drivers of the Wi-Fi card. Another simple test is to turn off the router, wait approximately 10 seconds, and then turn the device back on.

Check all network cables

Many times, the solution to a possible unstable Internet connection is to use another network cable so that the Internet connection is normalized. For this we can do it by checking what are the RJ45 connectors of the network cable so that they are firmly connected, both in the router and in the PC.

To ensure that the interconnections are in good condition, we disconnect and reconnect the chips to rule out false contacts. A piece of information that can be useful to us is that the best way to know if the connectors are well secured is to hear a ‘click’ when we connect the chips to devices.

wireless adapter enabled

If we are using a laptop, or a desktop computer but connected to the wireless network instead of using an Ethernet cable, we must check that the wireless adapter be enabled.

Especially in the case of a laptop, some devices have a switch or button that enables or disables the wireless adapter. And it could have happened that we have pressured him without realizing it. We will only have to press it again, or check in the Device Manager panel if it has been disabled.