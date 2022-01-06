Unstoppable out of control / On Rete 4 the film with Denzel Washington

Unstoppable out of control, Network 4 film directed by Tony Scott

Unstoppable Out of Control will be re-proposed to the delight of the general public today, January 6th, starting from 9.30 pm on Network 4 and as always it will have a following that will not disappoint. It is one of those adrenaline-pumping films that you cannot stop watching every time it is proposed, even if you know every line by heart by now. Released in US cinemas way back in 2010, on November 11 to be precise, this action film, with scenes reminiscent of the most classic of thrillers, was directed by Tony Scott; Ridley’s brother, who was a famous British film producer and director, best known for winning an Emmy Awards in 2002 for Coming War, and for his highly glossy style.

Produced by Scott himself, with the production company Scott Free Productions, in Italy with 20th Century Fox, Unstoppable has a cast of all excellence: Denzel Washington in the role of Frank Barnes, Oscar in 1990 for best supporting actor and in 2002 for best actor, Rosario Dawson, American actress appreciated for her performances in films such as Sin City and Grindhouse – Death Proof; and, Chris Pine, last but certainly not least, our James Y. Kirk in the Star Wars movies.

Unstoppable out of control, the plot of the film: a human error

The beginning of Unstoppable out of control is set at a Pennsylvania freight rail yard, where the 777 train, equipped with two locomotives, he must change track to make room for another one carrying a schoolchild. Due to a human error made by a driver, Dewey, the train will start to pick up speed, traveling in the wrong direction and out of control. Meanwhile, in another station, the two colleagues Frank Barnes and Will Colson begin their shift. It seems like a morning like many others but they will be informed by the director Connie of the accident, they will have to chase the train now at maximum speed and avoid any disaster it may cause. To make matters worse is the material transported by the first convoy, highly flammable and toxic substances that could really cause enormous damage. After several unsuccessful actions and suspense to remain attached to the sofa, the two will be able to prevent the disaster and positively change their mundane lives. Frank will finally be able to enjoy his retirement, Will regain the esteem and affection of his wife and son and Connie get that much-awaited promotion. An ending that calms down after almost two hours of tension and suspense.

Video, the trailer for the film “Unstoppable out of control”

