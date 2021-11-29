“Unthinkable 12 years without the World Cup. Time at Juve, the cycles end”
The crisis of the Juventus and the blue concerns about the World playoff against North Macedonia and possibly against the winner of Portugal-Turkey: Gianluigi Buffon talked about National and of the moment of the bianconeri, guest of the Club of Sky Sports.
Italy, Buffon and the hopes of the World Cup
“It is unthinkable that Italy can skip the World Cup for twelve years, so we need to join forces and find the best solution to put the coach and the boys in a position to be able to pass the round and qualify. Me and Italy? I have always accepted all the choices with serenity and I worked for the group even knowing how much I am worth. I have never had any doubts about this, if anyone who has them should keep them “.
Buffon: “The cycles are over, let’s give Juventus time”
“That there was some problem is evident, but Allegri’s arrival suggested that he could find the right team to form the team as he has done in recent years. I do not see the Juventus players individually as inferior to those of Milan, Inter and Napoli. It is necessary to understand if together they manage to be a group and to team up, which is a different thing. People like Bonucci, Chiellini and Barzagli should be cloned, I have met few footballers like them. In my cycle there were people like Khedira, Mandzukic and Tevez who sang and carried the cross when needed. As it should be the cycles end and to restart a winning path it takes time. In recent years, Juventus have done unthinkable things and it is right to give them time to rebuild “.