“Unthinkable 12 years without the World Cup. Time at Juve, the cycles end”

“That there was some problem is evident, but Allegri’s arrival suggested that he could find the right team to form the team as he has done in recent years. I do not see the Juventus players individually as inferior to those of Milan, Inter and Napoli. It is necessary to understand if together they manage to be a group and to team up, which is a different thing. People like Bonucci, Chiellini and Barzagli should be cloned, I have met few footballers like them. In my cycle there were people like Khedira, Mandzukic and Tevez who sang and carried the cross when needed. As it should be the cycles end and to restart a winning path it takes time. In recent years, Juventus have done unthinkable things and it is right to give them time to rebuild “.