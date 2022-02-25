Unthinkable: all these celebrities studied at Harvard

When talking about actors, singers and celebrities in general, we usually mention the nominations they have received throughout their career and the awards they have managed to take home. But we know little about its facets as University students, since it is not an exclusive requirement to enter the industry. Despite this, many of our favorite stars have been through Harvard.

5 celebrities who studied at Harvard

From Natalie Portman to Tommy Lee Jones, keep scrolling down to find out which celebs went to Harvard.

1. Natalie Portman

Israeli-born actress Natalie Portman studied psychology in Harvard from 1999 to 2003. She confessed at some point that she was very insecure when she started studying.

“I felt like I got in because I was an actress and that I would be the stupidest person in the room I was in. So it took me a while to work up the courage to speak up in class.”said the actress of “The black swan” in an interview.

In addition to her Harvard degree, the famous actress also took courses at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

2. Matt Damon

Another Hollywood star who went to Harvard is the actor Matt Damon. He recounted that during his fifth year at the prestigious university, he had to write a one-act play as part of his class, but he went further and started writing a movie. In the end, he submitted his first draft of the script for “Indomitable Mind.”

“So I handed the professor at the end of the semester a 40-page document and said, ‘Look, I could have flunked your class, but it’s the first act of something longer.'”Matt Damon said. He later won an Academy Award for that film.

3. Tyra Banks

Next on our list is former supermodel and now TV host and businesswoman, Tyra banks. In 2014, when he started his own makeup brand Tyra Beauty, Banks decided to get a business degree from none other than Harvard Business School..

When asked why she chose Harvard, the “America’s Next Top Model” host said; “It definitely has something to do with it being Harvard. Harvard Business School, the number one business school in the world. For my company to grow and be the best, and to reach and serve these women, I needed the best. So I went for the best”.

4. Tommy Lee Jones

Tomy Lee Jones also attended Harvard when he was young. He had a scholarship and played on the college soccer team. And not only that, but while he was on campus, he was roommates with Al Gore, the future vice president.

Jones was a pretty good student, graduating cum laude with a BA in English.



5.Mark Zuckerberg

mark zuckerberg started taking computer science classes at Harvard in 2002. During her second year there, she began working on what we now know as Facebook. Little did he know how big his website would become.

To focus more on your website, Zuckerberg dropped out of Harvard. Obviously, that was the best decision because it became the benchmark it is today. In 2017 the university awarded him an honorary degree.

