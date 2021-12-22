unthinkable, he has to answer his cell phone. That ugly suspicion – Libero Quotidiano

World

unthinkable, he has to answer his cell phone.

He did it again. Pope francesco still amazes in the Vatican surprising the official Vatican ceremonial. A few seconds to answer a phone call: during the ritual greetings at the general audience in the Paul VI Hall, when the Pontiff apologized to a religious who was in line to talk to him and passed his cell phone.

This is not the first time such a thing has happened. Already on 11 August he had received a smartphone from his assistant for an urgent call and had gone away and then returned to greet the faithful with smiles and blessings. “The Vatican, when asked about the August out-of-program, he merely said that it was a private phone call and that therefore nothing could be communicated about it “, recalled Repubblica.

In August it had always happened in the Paul VI Hall, at the end of the Wednesday general audience. Pope Francis concluded the catechesis and, before returning to his residence, he passed as always to greet the faithful from the front rows. But before I get off the stage, a co-worker handed him a cellphone. The pilgrims present observed this unscheduled Pope’s program for a few seconds talking on the phone, with a short gesture of the arm, and then attacking. It was later said that it was a private phone call. Who knows who, today, 22 December, called the Pope during the greetings.

