unthinkable in Russia – Libero Quotidiano





In Russia they are trying everything to defeat the Covid and also to urge the Russians to go and get vaccinated. The latest found wanted by president Putin is that of the nasal spray with the native Sputnik vaccine. Also because according to the latest hypotheses, there will also be a recall of the anti Covid vaccine in the next few years and doing it via sray, underlines the Press, seems advantageous. Among other things, nasal vaccines already exist and are the flu shots: In Italy, pediatricians use them precisely in these weeks to immunize children.





In Russia months ago they created the Sputnik V, personally tested by President Putin, who received the first dose with the injection and the second with a splash in the nose. Experts explain that this new method is also a reason for securing additional protection at the level of the nasal mucosa. “The intranasal vaccine, in fact, it can lead to the development of sterilizing immunity in the respiratory tract, blocking the transmission of the virus more than that administered by intramuscular injection “, always writes the Press.





Although it is not yet known whether the Russian spray is also capable of inducing the same amount of antibodies in the blood and a strong T cellular immune response, both of which are essential for controlling infection. Speaking of these cells in January in Switzerland, the experimentation of a patch equipped with microneedles for release under the skin of viral proteins, capable of stimulating these memory cells, which work to ensure long-term protection. The results are expected in June, but it seems that the vaccination campaign is increasingly expanding and finding new ways to defeat Covid even in Russia where the population, according to official data, is very reluctant to get vaccinated.