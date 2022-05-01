Until money do us part, actors and characters: who is who in the new telenovela by Carmen Villalobos | Telemundo soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

The Telemundo network will premiere on May 10 the telenovela “Till money do us part”, a production that has already been generating great expectations. This drama stars actress Carmen Villalobos and the actor Sebastián Martínez, in addition, in the antagonistic role we can find Gregorio Pernía.

In this soap opera you can also see renowned actors such as Laura Flores, Fabián Ríos, Alejandro Tommas, Stephania Duque, among others.

Actors of the telenovela “Until silver separates us” (Photo: Telemundo)

To date, some advances of the soap opera have been leaked and in one of them it appears in first place carmen villalobos under the skin of Alexandra directing a company meeting, in another scene we see Sebastian Martinez What Rafael Mendez driving a vehicle where he carries different items to sell them.

The romantic comedy “Till money do us part” promises to conquer the audience from beginning to end and it has been revealed who will be the characters that will be seen day by day through the screens.

MEET THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF THE TELENOVELA “UNTIL SILVER DOES US SEPARATE”

“Till money do us part” comes ready to conquer thousands of Telemundo fans. Therefore, here we tell you who will be the characters and actors of the famous drama.

CARMEN VILLALOBOS – Alejandra Maldonado

Alexandra Maldonado is a woman engaged to Luciano (Gregorio Pernía), an attractive guy who supposedly has a lot of money and they think about getting married.

The young woman is also characterized as an elegant woman with refined tastes and is also the sales manager of the Ramenautos car dealership. She is in charge of the company’s group of salespeople and they always manage to achieve their goals month after month.

But everything will change in her life when she meets Rafael in a tragic accident. After that she will have an explosive character, with a bad temper and offensive.

Carmen Villalobos is Alejandra Maldonado in “Until the silver separates us” (Photo: Carmen Villalobos/Instagram)

ALEJANDRO TOMMASI – Benjamin Maldonado

Benjamin Maldonado He is Alexandra’s father. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and his family business did not prosper.

Despite this, he is a very classy man, but his illness progresses very quickly and that is what worries him. However, with his daughter he is tender and affectionate.

SEBASTIAN MARTINEZ – Rafael Mendez

Rafael Mendez is a merchant that offers all kinds of household products to the public.

He is also characterized by being an intelligent man and his kindness is his greatest virtue. He lives with his mother Eleonor de Méndez and his sister Milena.

The young man lives in love with “La Pajarita”, his girlfriend, but later he will meet Alexandra Maldonado due to an accident. Everything will change in his life.

Sebastian Martinez has participated in different soap operas (Photo: Sebastian Martinez/Instagram)

GREGORIO PERNÍA – Luciano Valenzuela

Luciano Valenzuela stands out for its great physical attractiveness. He was born into a wealthy family and studied to be a lawyer. His fiancee is Alejandra Maldonado and they are one of the most stable and admired couples in society.

But nobody knows that Luciano is a fraud who conquered Alejandra only for interest.

Carmen Villalobos and Gregorio Pernía will work together again in “Until silver separates us” (Photo: Telemundo)

LAURA FLORES – Clemencia Maldonado

the renowned actress Laura Flowers She is Alejandra’s aunt and is characterized for being a woman with traditional ideas and for being very conservative and classist.

Although she was with a boyfriend for 10 years, she never got married and is currently single. As time goes on she will see things more clearly and she will realize the mistakes she may have made.

Laura Flores is part of the soap opera “Until silver separates us” (Photo: Laura Flores/Instagram)

ALINA LOZANO – Leonor de Mendez

Eleanor de Mendez She is the mother of Rafael and Milena. She is characterized by being a simple and humble woman who has brought her children forward by working very hard.

Her honesty says a lot about her and together with Rafael they have always paid for the household expenses. She is also a mother who fights for her children and she will not hesitate to defend them at any time.

STEPHANIA DUQUE – Milena Mendez

Milena Mendez She is Raphael’s younger sister. She has a lot of respect for her brother and sees him as a father. She studies agronomy but has a rebellious character that surprises her relatives.

He likes to go to parties and uses his charms to get Jaime to help him with his homework.

JULIETTE PARDAU – The Bow Tie

the young vicky She is Raphael’s girlfriend. She is also known as ‘The Bow Tie’. Despite the love they have for each other, her family does not approve of the relationship because the man has no money.

‘La pajarita’ is protected by her father and her two older brothers.

Juliette Pardau is a well-known actress in her country (Photo: Juliette Pardau/Instagram)

LORNA CEPEDA – Rosaura Echeverri

Rosaura Echevarri She is a married woman with two children. She only works so as not to get bored, but later it will be discovered that her husband left her for another younger woman and did not inherit any of her fortune.

But Rosaura will try to hide her situation to avoid people’s gossip, because, for her, appearances come first.

Lorna Cepeda is one of the most successful actresses in Colombia (Photo: Lorna Cepeda/Instagram)

WHAT IS “UNTIL SILVER DO US APART” ABOUT?

According to the first trailer for the telenovela “Till money do us part” from Telemundo, the plot will cross two totally different people in a series of adventures where they will meet love and learn from each other.

“Alejandra (Villalobos) is a luxury executive, Méndez (Martínez) a salesman with a lot of charisma that destiny will cross by accident. The crash left her bankrupt and Méndez will pay every penny, but what they still don’t know is that love is not bought or sold.”, is heard in the trailer.