“Until now I have not the slightest idea why I am linked to this case,” says Feci’s assistant prosecutor in the case against José Rubén Zamora

The case of the Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquín, president of the newspaper the newspaper, It has caused a lot of relevance on a national and international scale.

He was arrested on July 29 at his residence in the country’s capital, on charges of money laundering, blackmail and influence peddling.

Along with Zamora, the fiscal agent of the Special Prosecutor against Impunity (Feci), Samari Carolina Gómez Díaz, for allegedly disclosing confidential or proprietary information. She assures that she does not know why she was arrested and made it clear that she fears for her life and that of her family.

Just as Zamora Marroquín was sent to provisional prison this Saturday, August 30, to the Mariscal Zavala prison, Gómez Díaz will also have to wait in detention while they are heard at the first statement hearing. She is accused of the crime of disclosing confidential or reserved information.

“I hope that the justice system works as it should, that it acts objectively, that it does not become a political issue, that they do not make me a scapegoatto obtain results that I have no idea what they are, ”said the fiscal agent in one of the jails of the court tower.

She reiterated: “Until now I have no idea why I am linked to this case.”

On knowing or not knowing the president of the newspaperGómez Díaz indicated that “personally I do not know him, I have no relationship with him, but of course I do know who he is because of his journalistic work. It is inevitable not to know him because he is a public figure within the country’s journalistic guild”.

He delved into what he had “the opportunity to take a statement with him for a case”, He pointed out, but from that to knowing him, he added: “I have not had any relationship with him, none.”

Journalist Zamora Marroquín has received national and international support from journalists and civil organizations that value the efforts to carry out an acute journalistic exercise, pointing out acts of corruption during various governments and government entities.

The medium, which circulated despite the raids on its offices, denounced that a publication in which they made reference to Miguel Martínez, former head of the disappeared Government Center and to President Alejandro Giammattei, They would have detonated in the persecution against the communicator, winner in 2021 of one of the King of Spain International Journalism Awards.

Until now, the government has not commented and the head of the Feci, Rafael Curruchiche, has denied that the accusation is due to his quality as a journalist, but rather that it is a case due to his activity as a businessman.

