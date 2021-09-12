Until the last breath, with Denzel Washington

Film review: Until the last breath

A stellar cast for a thriller directed by director John Lee Hancock (Saving Mr. Banks, The founder).

Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto are the three main names of this film that promises really well right from the trailers.

As often happens, the Italian translation of the original title of the film does not fit perfectly.

The little things (the original title), the little things, this had to be the real title of this film set in America in the present day.

The story tells of a provincial policeman who must return to the city, to his old district to retrieve evidence for an investigation.

As it happens, he meets the young and emerging policeman played by Malik Rami and who happens to be investigating a serial killer.

The modus operandi and the style remind him of an old unsolved case that almost drove him to madness.

Here begins an unexpected collaboration between detectives from different districts with a single purpose: to arrest the serial killer.

The film looks really good right from the trailers and I must admit that the first part is beautiful. The emotional charge it transmits is high and more than once I have associated the film with Seven’s masterpiece.

Photography with dark shades, settings always obscured by a veil of dark and that musical note that in the background marks the tension.

All these little aspects make the first part of the film fantastic. Yes, the little things, those details that often make the difference and that often represent Denzel’s motto in this film.

I have repeatedly highlighted the first part of the film, the mysterious one, while I have scarcely expressed myself on everything that happens from the middle of the film onwards.

Loading... Advertisements

I must not be misunderstood but honestly I was expecting something better.

It does not degenerate the plot and you are certainly not disappointed by a subject who tries to amaze but who perhaps makes things worse. Just like a magician who presents a new illusion but does not surprise anyone.

This is the feeling that leaves the film to the viewing of the credits.

I would have expected a classic style finish, perhaps taken for granted, but still adrenaline-pumping. Lovers of the genre may not agree with me but it certainly cannot be said that the film is badly done.

Technically it is flawless and still manages the task of keeping the viewer nailed to the screen.

The flaw of the subject looking for the surprise effect can represent the real flaw of this film.

I didn’t dwell on the cast, but what do I have to say, all very good, even Jared Leto who I like more as an actor than as a singer.

Nice, but it’s a pity for the second part, otherwise we were talking about a must of the genre.

READ ALSO: Exhibitors protesting in Rome. Reopen so as not to die (adhocnews.it)

https://www.facebook.com/adhocnewsitalia

https://m.youtube.com/channel/UC9RA_gGd7R5cFTkXg7zWhug