Until the last clue, Denzel investigates – Piero Zardo

March 19, 2021 3:43 pm

After the mess of Justice league, the 2017 film started by Zack Snyder and “closed” by Joss Whedon, Snyder had carte blanche to put together his version. The result Zack Snyder’s Justice league, nicknamed “The cut”, is a 242-minute film available on Sky and Now (as it is now called Now TV) that is sure to make fans happy. Four hours with Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash and all the others represent (for fans, of course, but also for those hungry for blockbusters) an opportunity that will not be repeated soon.





Even this film, which Warner Bros launched on the family platform, Hbo Max, just like Raya and the last dragon last week, suggests that the Hollywood majors are now taking action on the closures imposed by the pandemic. And to us spectators it makes us feel the lack of the halls more than ever. At this point of the season there are no films that we would probably have already seen with the cinemas open. For instance Judas and the black messiah, The mauritanian, Nomadland, Minari, Another round and others. Because you don’t live on blockbusters alone, and we’ve made too many subscriptions. A nineties detective

At the beginning of John Lee Hancock’s thriller, Until the last clue, I got excited. Denzel Washington plays Joe “Deke” Deacon, a policeman in a small Californian county, who, while passing through Los Angeles, finds himself involved in the investigation of a serial killer who kills young women. I got excited because it looked like a crime thriller like it used to be: a serial killer, a cop looking for redemption, an investigation that becomes a race against time. And indeed it’s a one-time thriller, as Hancock wrote the script as far back as 1993, two years after The silence of the lambs had brought the genre to its peak.





But, as Clarisse Loughrey writes in The Independent, Hancock’s screenplay has not aged well and above all is outdated due to other films (one for all Seven, from 1995) that years ago had exasperated the genre. Patience. Let’s enjoy the interpretations of Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, as the golden boy of the homicide squad, and of Jared Leto in those of a disturbing air conditioning technician with a passion for cars and interchanges, in a film that slowly but surely falls apart as the finale approaches. Who rents that house?

Another thriller, with horror suggestions, is The rental by Dave Franco. James’s brother, acclaimed comedy actor (Bad neighbors) and not only that, he made his directorial debut with a film that astutely exploits a very popular custom in our times. Two brothers, Charlie and Josh, decide to spend a weekend away from the chaos with their respective partners, Michelle and Mina, and rent a beautiful luxury estate overlooking the ocean. With the boom of Airbnb it will have happened to many to do something similar. But if something goes wrong and paranoia creeps in, you can ask yourself: what do we really know about that house and its owners?



Loading... Advertisements

The quartet of protagonists is well-matched. Alison Brie, who in life is the wife of Dave Franco; Dan Stevens, who still seems to want to go out of his way to get away from Downton Abbey; Sheila Land, memorable in the ghost story Iranian A girl walks home alone at night; and finally Jeremy Allen White as his messed up little brother, a bit of a victim of events (and his big brother’s selfishness). The tensions (social and sexual) that slide a quiet family weekend into something much more disturbing are also well written and represented. Without wishing to make spoilers, the ending is a bit too oriented to the idea of ​​a sequel, but the drift is known to those who frequent the TV series. In the hospital with the teacher

If the horror suggestions of The rental they left you with a little languor, on RaiPlay and Mubi (or rented) you can fish out a little-seen horror by the master John Carpenter. In The ward. The Department (2010) Kristen, stopped by the police in a daze in front of a burning farm, ends up in a ward of a psychiatric hospital where other girls are locked up. From the first night, Kristen realizes that something is wrong and that a dark presence threatens her life and that of her alienated colleagues. Nothing epochal, but a Carpenter’s horror is always a pleasure and there are some small surprises in the cast, such as the presence of Jared Harris and Mamie Gummer, in support of the protagonist Amber Heard.



