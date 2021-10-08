News

Until the last clue, Denzel Washington: “I understand that time has passed”

Posted on
The Oscar winner Denzel Washington told of the awareness acquired on the set of Until the Last Clue, working together with actors of the caliber of Jared Leto and Rami Malek. Washington stressed how he understood the shift in his role within the context of the set over the past few years, from student to mentor.

During the promotion of Until the Last Clue, available both in theaters and on HBO Max, Denzel Washington said:“There is a scene we shot with Jared and Rami, where they are in the interrogation room and me in the observation room. The cameras were all from them in the first half of the day and I was in the observation room, I missed them. just popcorn as I watched these two guys go out of their way to do their job well. Thirty years ago I was that young boy on set with Gene Hackman or some other grown-ups. But now I’m the one watching the young guys, it’s been fascinating “ confessed Washington.

Until the last clue he tells the story of Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon, who is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a sudden evidence gathering assignment. However Deke finds himself involved in the hunt for the killer that is terrorizing the whole city.
The cast of John Lee Hancock’s film includes Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, Academy Award winner Rami Malek, Academy Award winner Jared Leto, Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney and Chris Bauer.

On Everyeye you can see the trailer for Until the Last Clue and the first photo of the thriller by John Lee Hancock.

