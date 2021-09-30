Until the last clue, Denzel Washington “With Jared Leto and Rami Malek, I realized that my role is different”

Denzel Washington is one of the protagonists of Until the Last Clue, a new thriller that sees him alongside Jared Leto and Rami Malek, two actors from a different generation that the star had the pleasure of observing.

Denzel Washington is the face par excellence of thrillers made in the USA, we all know him for his numerous roles in memorable films and now he is back in Until the last clue, a new title that is breaking the American box office and in which he starred alongside young stars such as Jared Leto and Rami Malek, whom he carefully observed during filming.

Until the last clue: Denzel Washington and Jared Leto in the first photo of the film

Promoting the crime thriller Until the Last Clue, which is currently available in US theaters and on HBO Max, Denzel Washington reflected on his career, noting that if he was the young actor who learned from the greats before, he is now the big star. from which the young colleagues take inspiration:

“There is a scene we shot with Jared and Rami, where they are in the interrogation room and me in the observation room. The cameras were all from them in the first half of the day and I was alone in the observation room. only popcorn was missing as I watched these two guys go out of their way to do their job well. 30 years ago I was that young boy on set with Gene Hackman or some other grown-ups. But now I’m the one who watches the young guys. been fascinating. “

Loading... Advertisements

Denzel Washington on Jared Leto: “No weirdness on the set, but I followed him”

A very profound reflection that of Denzel Washington who, in any case, in Until the last clue plays an important role, Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon who sets out to hunt for a serial killer together with Sergeant Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) .

His words reflect a great deal of respect for the new role he has taken in today’s Hollywood, which is an actor with decades of experience who loves to watch how young people make their way into the world of cinema.