Until the Last Clue – Film (2021)

PLOT UNTIL THE LAST CLUE

Until the last clue, film directed by John Lee Hancock, tells the story of Kern County Deputy Sheriff of California, Joe Deacon (Denzel Washington), which is sent to Los Angeles for evidence collection. What was supposed to be a quick assignment turns into a demanding investigation when Deacon finds himself caught up in the hunt for the serial killer who is wreaking havoc in the city.

It’s the same sergeant Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), who deals with the case, to request the help of the deputy sheriff, because he is struck by his ability to guess even the “little things” and find clues that are difficult to guess. Baxter, in the course of the investigation, totally ignores, however, that the case seems to reveal some of Joe’s secrets, belonging to a dark past and with which the man has yet to deal …

Watch it now on Prime Video

