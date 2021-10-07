Until the Last Clue – Film (2021)

PLOT UNTIL THE LAST CLUE
Until the last clue, film directed by John Lee Hancock, tells the story of Kern County Deputy Sheriff of California, Joe Deacon (Denzel Washington), which is sent to Los Angeles for evidence collection. What was supposed to be a quick assignment turns into a demanding investigation when Deacon finds himself caught up in the hunt for the serial killer who is wreaking havoc in the city.
It’s the same sergeant Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), who deals with the case, to request the help of the deputy sheriff, because he is struck by his ability to guess even the “little things” and find clues that are difficult to guess. Baxter, in the course of the investigation, totally ignores, however, that the case seems to reveal some of Joe’s secrets, belonging to a dark past and with which the man has yet to deal …
CRITICISM UNTIL THE LAST CLUE
Pleasantly old-fashioned thriller, Until the Last Clue is declined with great attention to the consistency between the type of story it tells and the way this story is told. There are many references to certain Fincher films, but Hacock never aims too high, or where he knows he cannot hit the mark, telling of the hunt of two obsessed cops for a serial killer, and of the game of cat and mouse that he does with them, and taking to the extreme consequences that crepuscularism and that painful and controversial vision of the law already illustrated in the previous Highwaymen. Cinema (and not just content) of solid profession, with attention to detail capable of making a difference and having the ability to contain and tell a story. (Federico Gironi – Comingsoon.it)
