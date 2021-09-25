Until the last clue film review with Denzel Washington Rami Malek

Until the last clue review film written and directed by John Lee Hancock with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales And Isabel Arraiza

It’s the little things that destroy you. They’re the ones they get you for.

(Denzel Washington in Until the last clue)

Available in Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) for the purchase and rental on the main platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, TIMvision, Chili, Sky Primafila and Infinity, Until the last clue begins with a feverish chase in style chase movie to then turn towards the more classic work of the serial killer genre, which between an enigmatic and compelling debut and a constant feeling of danger disseminated along the investigations feeds the mystery and insinuates the viewer with doubt about who could be the culprit of the murder of four women, brutally stabbed according to a macabre sexual rite.

Joe Deacon, interpreted by the always magnetic Denzel Washington, was “number one“, A legend among detectives, a man who has abandoned the old glories and the metropolis and is nevertheless presented to us with a dark and non-integrity past through the cryptic phrases of both the former colleague and captain of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD ) Carl Farris (Terry Kinney) – Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) is a great detective and a good man: you would learn something from him on both counts – that of the medical examiner Flo Dunigan (Michael Hyatt) – I don’t see the good in your eyes.

There is good and there is evil, but we must fight.

(Michael Hyatt in Until the last clue)

Through the eyes and reflections of its protagonist, the film written and directed by John Lee Hancock builds for long stretches an excellent narrative tension, within a complicated genre, difficult to develop in its investigative dynamics and less and less faced with conviction.

The investigations conducted by Joe they take on a dreamlike aspect: as if the souls of the victims were persecuting him in search of peace, Joe is able to listen to them and seek dialogue, dreaming of death with open eyes.

– Do you believe in God, Joe?

– God… when I look at the sunrise, a storm or the dew on the ground I believe it exists.

But when I see all of this I think it’s gone long ago.

(Rami Malek And Denzel Washington in Until the last clue)

But it is precisely at the most beautiful that unfortunately the script of John Lee Hancock cracks by weakening the suspense of the story, missing in the narrative turn and disintegrating in the lack of prestige of the final closure, both relegating the character of Jim Baxter interpreted by Rami Malek, whether by indefinitely dwelling on the observation of a single suspect, theAlbert Sparma from Jared Leto which, after the bad performances in Suicide Squad And Blade Runner 2049, tries to reconcile himself with the actor’s profession by offering us a perennial guilty look.

The very nature of the film is affected, which loses sight of the construction of the investigation, the search for clues and the genre of reference itself to fossilize on a single character, enigmatic first, then mythomaniac, leaving too much space for the antagonist and losing to the long bite.

Life is too short, and you should have listened to that hunch.

(Denzel Washington in Until the last clue)

A psychological turn that is not very consistent with the essence of the work right from its title: sticking to an unfortunate narrative turn, John Lee Hancock he proves unable to fully close the ending of a film that is born in obedience to the current trend serial killer and dissolves in a minor tone scattering all the good little things – The Little Things is the original title – which he had wisely disseminated up to now.

Between obsession and deviance, a disappointing and unthinking ending leaves us in suspense just like its characters, unable to shake off the ghosts of the past.