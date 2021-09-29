Until the last clue, film with Denzel Washington: trailer and release date

Highly anticipated movie, given the stellar cast. Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek, three Oscars compared. From 5 March available on Sky Primafila and on the main digital platforms

The Italian trailer of “Until the last clue”, An exhilarating thriller that boasts an exceptional cast. Three Academy Awards compared: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek And Jared Leto. The director is John Lee Hancock, known for “Saving Mr. Banks” and “The Founder”.

The best movies to stream in February Also announced the release date for the Italian market. Cinemas are closed due to Covid-19 (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP) which leads to a digital launch. From March 5, 2021 “Until the last clue” will be available on major digital platforms, such as Sky Primafila. Loading... Advertisements In the United States it has already made its debut both in theaters (in the few open ones) and on the web thanks to HBO Max. The American release date indicated is January 29, 2021. Film appreciated overseas, since it compares three generations actors. Denzel Washington has been awarded the Oscar twice, with “Trainign Day” and “Glory”. Jared Leto instead won the competition as Best Supporting Actor in “Dallas Buyers Club”. Rami Malek is the youngest of the trio and, at the same time, the last to have triumphed at the Oscars for “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

Until the last clue, plot and cast deepening Joe Deacon is the deputy sheriff of a county in California. He finds himself in Los Angeles for a simple operation. He just has to collect evidence. A quick assignment that suddenly turns into a demanding investigation. In fact, he begins to take part in a manhunt. It is a dangerous serial killer who is wreaking havoc in the city. Jim Baxter is a sergeant and soon realizes Deacon’s abilities. He can see those little things that others seem to ignore. He requests his intervention and involves him in the investigation. He ignores, however, that the case seems to reveal some secrets about Joe, belonging to a dark past with which the man must now deal with. here is the cast of the film: Denzel Washington: Joe “Deke” Deacon

Rami Malek: Jim “Jimmy” Baxter

Jared Leto: Albert Sparma

Natalie Morales: Jamie Estrada

Terry Kinney: Captain Frris

Chris Bauer: Sal Rizoli

Joris Jarsky: Rogers

Sofia Vassilieva: Tian Salvatore

Jason James Richter: Dennis Williams

Adam J. Harrington: Greg Alberts

John Kim: Henderson