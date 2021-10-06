Until the Last Clue, here is the digital release date of the thriller

Until the Last Clue, the new thriller with Denzel Washington, Jared Leto And Rami Malek arrives in digital output on March 5, 2021. Written and directed by John Lee Hancock, the film arrives in Italy exclusively for online purchase and rental.

Until the Last Clue, the online release of the film

Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) was sent to Los Angeles for evidence collection from Kern County, of which he is Deputy Sheriff. Instead, he finds himself in search of the serial killer who is terrorizing the city of angels. The investigation leads the sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), who asks for his unofficial help, impressed by his deductive skills and his instincts. But soon they discover secrets about the deputy sheriff’s past that risk causing an uproar.

In the film there is a Jared Leto sensational (and Golden Globe nominated) in the uncomfortable role of the suspected killer. Then Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Terry Kinney, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza and Michael Hyatt.

An auteur thriller

John Lee Hancock has demonstrated his storytelling skills in The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks and The Founder. Here, however, he finds himself having to manage a sophisticated thriller, written by him. He then called in excellent collaborators to keep the suspense sky high. They produce the film Hancock himself with Mark Johnson, with Mike Drake And Kevin McCormick executive producers. Photography is entrusted to the Oscar winner John Schwartzman, the scenography a Michael Corenblith and the Oscar-nominated soundtrack Thomas Newman.

The digital release of the film involves all major digital platforms (if you are not practical or want to understand the various alternatives, in this article we will explain the 30 streaming platforms in Italy). The debut date is March 5, 2021, you can find more details on the Warner Bros Italia website.