Until the last clue, here is the new poster with Jared Leto and Denzel Washington

In recent weeks Warner Bros. had announced the arrival in Italy in digital exclusive of Until the last clue, a film directed by John Lee Hancock with a first-rate cast, which includes Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek. On Tuesday, the studio also released a new official poster.

In the image, also visible at the bottom of the news, there are the three stars of the film. The post caption reads “A manhunt relentlessly, a killer who terrorizes the city “, and confirms that Until the last clue (original title The Little Things) will be available digitally from Friday 5 March on all platforms (Amazon Prime Video, Apple Tv, YouTube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Film & TV, Sky Prima-row and Infinity).

The plot of the film centers on Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington) of Kern County, who after being sent to Los Angeles for a seemingly simple task like gathering evidence is instead involved in the hunt for a serial killer that is terrorizing the city.

They are part of the cast of Until the Last Clue, among others, too Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza and Michael Hyatt.

If you haven’t already, you can check out the first photo of Denzel Washington and Jared Leto in Until the last clue, and the trailer for the John Lee Hancock movie.


