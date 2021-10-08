“Until the last clue” here is the trailer for the new film with Denzel Washington

Warner Bros. has released the trailer for “Until the last clue”, the new thriller with the Academy Awards Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. The film sees John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side”, “The Founder”) directing his original screenplay, in a Gran Via production.

“Until the last clue”, the trailer for the new film by Denzel Washington

The Deputy Sheriff of Kern County Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) goes to Los Angeles for a simple assignment: a collection of evidence. He ends up being involved in the hunt for a killer who terrorizes the city. Lead the investigation on Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), who asks for Deacon’s unofficial help struck by his instincts. But during the investigation, stories about Deke’s past emerge that can jeopardize not only the case but also his career.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtpWsm-r70w&feature=youtu.be

In addition to the three Academy Awards, the cast includes Natalie Morales (“Battle of the Sexes”), Terry Kinney (“Mile 22”, “Billions”), Chris Bauer (“Sully”, “The Deuce”), Joris Jarsky (“Bad Blood”), Isabel Arraiza (“Pearson”) e Michael Hyatt (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”). They produce “Until the last clue” Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad” and “Rain Man”) and the director himself Hancock, with Mike Drake And Kevin McCormick as executive producers.

Loading... Advertisements

Talent also behind the camera

Even behind the camera are some of Hollywood’s best professionals. Including the Oscar-nominated cinematographer John Schwartzman (“Seabiscuit”, “The Founder”, “Saving Mr. Banks”). And then the Oscar-nominated production designer Michael Corenblith (“Apollo 13”, “The Founder”, “The Blind Side”), the editor Robert Frazen (“The Founder”) and the costume designer Daniel Orlandi (“The Founder”, “The Blind Side”). The music is by the composer several times nominated for an Oscar Thomas Newman (“1917”, “Bridge of Spies”, “Saving Mr. Banks”).

“Until the last clue” arrives in cinemas (hopefully!) In 2021.