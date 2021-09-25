Until the Last Clue, in digital exclusive the new film by Denzel Washington

“Until the Last Clue”, The thriller starring the Academy Awards® Denzel Washington (“Training Day”, “Glory”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Jared Leto, who received the Golden Globe nomination for “Best Supporting Actor” for his performance in the film, arrives in Italy digitally exclusive from Friday 5th March, available for premium purchase and rental on Amazon Prime Video, Apple Tv, Youtube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Film & TV and for premium rental on Sky Primafila and Infinity. John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side”, “Saving Mr. Banks”, “The Founder”) directs the film from his original screenplay.

Deputy Sheriff of Kern County, Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles on what was supposed to be a quick evidence gathering assignment. On the contrary, he finds himself involved in the hunt for the killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the investigation, Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek) who, struck by Deke’s instincts, requests his help not official. But as they hunt down the killer, Baxter ignores that the investigation is uncovering some situations Deke experienced in the past, revealing uncomfortable secrets that could jeopardize much more than his case.

The main cast also includes Natalie Morales (“Battle of the Sexes”), Terry Kinney (“Mile 22”, “Billions” for TV), Chris Bauer (“Sully”, “The Deuce” for TV), Joris Jarsky (“Bad Blood” for TV), Isabel Arraiza (“Pearson” for TV) and Michael Hyatt (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”).

“Until the Last Clue” is produced by Academy Award® and Emmy Award Winners Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad”, “Rain Man”) and Hancock, with Mike Drake and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

Behind the camera, Hancock called on some of his long-time collaborators to work with him, including Oscar®-nominated cinematographer John Schwartzman (“Seabiscuit”, “The Founder”, “Saving Mr. Banks”) , Oscar® nominated production designer Michael Corenblith (“Apollo 13”, “The Founder”, “The Blind Side”), editor Robert Frazen (“The Founder”) and costume designer Daniel Orlandi (“The Founder”, “The Blind Side”). The music is by the multiple Oscar® nominated composer Thomas Newman (“1917”, “Bridge of Spies”, “Saving Mr. Banks”).