Until the last clue, the new film with Denzel Washington in Premiere on Infinity +

Until the last clue with Denzel Washington, Jared Leto And Rami Malek, which appeared only timidly in our rooms due to the pandemic, is available from today for a week in streaming on Infinity +, included in the subscription at no additional cost, in Premiere. The film is written and directed by John Lee Hancock, screenwriter of Eastwood’s unforgettable A Perfect World and self-director of works such as Saving Mr. Banks, The Founder and Highway Men.

Until the last clue, the plot of the film with Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek

Protagonist of Until the last clue and the Californian deputy sheriff Joe Deacon (Denzel Washington), who arrives in Los Angeles with the aim of gathering some evidence, as a routine. However, it crosses its path with that of sergeant Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), who involves him in the investigation into the activity of a dangerous man serial killer. Joe helps Jim, not without the latter being a little troubled by his unorthodox methods, although the sergeant is unaware of how much the case in question has. roots in the past of the veteran cop … what will that suspect, Albert Sparma (Jared Leto) then hide?

Until the last clue, the distant origins of the project

Although it only came to life on screen in 2021, Until the last clue is a script very dear to the screenwriter and director John Lee Hancock, who wrote it already in 1993, shortly after A perfect world. At the time, it even attracted the attention of the late Brandon Lee, shortly before he lost his life on set during the filming of the cult cult Il Corvo.

When Hancock had not yet become a director, three writers took an interest in bringing this script to the set: of course Clint Eastwood, who had already established a creative relationship with John, then Steven Spielberg and finally even Danny DeVito. The latter, in addition to caressing the idea of ​​directing the film, thought of playing the part of the provocative Albert Sparma, a character who later went to Leto.

Still released during the pandemic in the States, Until the last clue he managed to defend himself well to the disabled person a few months ago American box office, with 15 million dollars in receipts (in the world it has reached 30). Retrieving the feature film in streaming means giving another chance to a type of classic hollywood cinema of which John Lee Hancock has always been a proud singer.