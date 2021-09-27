Until the last clue, the psychological thriller with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek

October 1990. A young woman drives through the night along a dese road rta, listens to the radio and sings, she is quiet, even cheerful, until she notices that another car is following her, comes up beside her, overtakes her, then lets herself be overtaken, but then it seems that she is waiting for her, so the terrified woman throws herself into the area of ​​a motorway restaurant, abandons her car, shouts for help but no one hears her, the doors are closed, there is no one, runs away on foot through the bushy area behind the clearing until she returns to the road, managing to stop a truck. What happened to her then? To find out, you have to keep seeing Until the Last Clue (The little things) with Denzel Washington (Training Day, Glory), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) And Jared Leto, who for his performance in the film received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor, and right now in Rome on the set of Ridley Scott’s Gucci in which he plays Paolo Gucci, Maurizio Gucci’s cousin. As far asThe little things is directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks, The Founder) from one of his sc eneggiatura original written three decades ago: “I made up the story in the early nineties when cinemas were full of friendly cop movies – He says – I wanted to do something different, and give it a more 70s movie-like feel“.

Los Angeles isn’t just the city of angels. A serial killer is in fact killing the women of the area. Joe doesn’t know Deke Deacon (Denzel Washington), Deputy Sheriff of Kern County, when he is sent to us to gather evidence on another case. Sergeant Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), not really the emblem of empathy, but when he notices Dake’s nose, he can’t help but ask them for help, not officially meant. But for both the path towards the search for truth and proof against the only suspect, the hermetic Albert Sparma played by Jared Ledo, it will put them in front of their demons and for Dake above all it will not be easy.

“Dake is a marked, cynical, guarded character – reveals Denzel Whashington – if he ever had any faith, he lost it, but continues what is almost a spiritual journey through the kind of hell that I think maybe just a cop could he would understand, and I found it really interesting. I knew that John was a wonderful writer and director, so working with him was a very obvious decision “. “ History asks questions not only on guilt or innocence, but on assumptions, on identity – He says Jared Ledo – it was amazing, and I think people will be shocked by the ending“.

Loading... Advertisements

Among the things that make it Until the last clue a particular film compared to the more recent psychological thrillers is that, being set in the nineties, it presents itself, as it were, technologically backward: there are no cell phones, computers and irrefutable evidence of DNA, for example, which puts more in the foreground the capabilities of two detectives. And that doesn’t end as movies of this genre usually end. “One of the reasons I liked this story is because it doesn’t have the usual Hollywood ending – he says in fact Rami Malek – makes you question the idea we have about people – criminals, and even ourselves – and what happens when we are extremely obsessed with something“.

Also starring Natalie Morales (Battle of the Sexes), Terry Kinney (Mile 22, Billions), Chris Bauer (Sully, The Deuce), Joris Jarsky (Bad Blood), Isabel Arraiza (Pearson) and Michael Hyatt (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Until the last clue is digital exclusive for premium purchase and rental on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Film & TV and for premium rental on Sky Primafila and Infinity.