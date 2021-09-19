Until the last clue. The review of the film with Denzel Washington

It comes about 30 years late Until the last clue. John Lee Hancock’s screenplay was in fact written in the early 1990s. It has been proposed to Spielberg, Beatty, De Vito and Eastwood. And it could have been Clint who could have been the right director to direct this film. First of all because Hancock was the screenwriter of one of his best films, A perfect world. And then because there were, at least on paper, those dark, post-noir atmospheres of Blood debt And Mystic River. Then nothing came of it. That of Until the last clue the classic example of a script that has never been reworked and only thawed appears. Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon (Denzel Washington) is sent to Los Angeles to gather evidence of a murder. Arriving at the scene, he joins new chief detective Jimmy Baxter (Rami Malek) and finds himself involved in a hunt for the killer who is terrorizing the metropolis. During the investigation, some of Joe’s secrets emerge related to a case from the past that traumatized him.

Hancock is completely lost in the intricate plot and also loses the scholastic but also fascinating classicism that has often marked the films he directed, especially the surprising western Alamo. The latest heroes. He begins by imitating Spielberg’s terror of Duel contaminating it with The silence of the lambs. The girl singing in the car Roam of The B-52’s is in fact the reincarnation of the one who sings at the top of her lungs American Girl before meeting a tragic fate in Demme’s film. Additionally Denzel Washington seems to mix the unemployed in search of the missing woman’s The devil in blue with the paralyzed criminologist on the trail of the serial killer of The Bone Collector.

————————————————– ————-

THE NEW SENTIERISELVAGGI21ST # 9

————————————————– ————- ————————————————– ————- Until the last clue, he is so tied to the thrillers of the ’80s and’ 90s that he becomes dominated by them. Hancock doesn’t have Fincher’s impulse to go through hell like in Seven but he constructs it only in a complex but also dispersed way in the script. Only Jared Leto can be the incarnation of the devil and in fact his proof, among the protagonists, is the most convincing one. The way he makes fun of Rami Malek – so unsuitable for the role of one of the least credible detectives of recent years to the point of verging on a grotesque caricature – and having him dig through vacant lot in search of a dead body is the only scene. that comes close to that much heralded and only faintly hinted at perversion. Hancock normalizes the ghosts in Joe’s room, frames the newspaper articles about the murders in a neutral way. In noir, we know, even the paper breathes. Until the last clue instead it is only the cadaver of nostalgia of the genre exhumed only for a hasty autopsy. In its own way, a perfect ‘heinous’ crime. ————————————————– ————-

SCHOLARSHIPS IN SCRIPTURE, CRITICISM, FILMMAKING – SCHOOL OF CINEMA WILD TRAILS

————————————————– ————- ————————————————– ————- Original title: The Little Things

Director: John Lee Hancock

Interpreters: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales, Chris Bauer, Judith Scott

Distribution: Warner Bros

Duration: 127 ′

Origin: USA, 2021 The evaluation of the film by Sentieri Selvaggi

The vote for the film is curated by Simone Emiliani The vote of the readers

3.11

(46 votes)

————————————————– ————-

UNICINEMA – A NEW UNIVERSITY IDEA

————————————————– ————-