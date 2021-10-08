Until the last clue, the trailer for the film with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto

The film will be released in the USA, in theaters and on HBO Max, on January 29, 2021

The first images of the new thriller were released with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek And Jared Leto. The title is “Until the last clue”. A truly exceptional cast, which boasts three Academy Awards as protagonists. The film will be released in the US, in theaters and on HBO Max, starting in January 29, 2021. Washington was awarded the statuette twice, with “Training Day” and “Glory”. Jared Leto was instead imposed with “Dallas Buyers Club”, while Rami Malek convinced everyone with his interpretation of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

The 30 best thriller movies Film that boasts an original screenplay, directed by John Lee Hancock, known for films like “The Blind Side” and “Saving Mr. Banks”. The first official trailer has been released, which sees Washington and Malek side by side in an investigation, with Leto called again to delve into the deviant side of the human mind. Until the last clue, the plot and the cast Joe “Deke” Deacon is the deputy sheriff of Kern County. He suddenly finds himself in Los Angeles for what should be a quick and easy assignment. He has to take care of the collection of evidence, but soon he is at the center of a hunt for a serial killer. The whole city is terrified of the idea that a shady figure is prowling around, hunting young prey. Loading... Advertisements He takes care of the case Jim Baxter, who is immediately struck by Deke’s great intuition. In fact, he comes to ask for his involvement in the case, in an unofficial manner. Baxter carries on the hunt, making use of the skills of his colleague. However, he is completely unaware of the fact that the investigations are bringing to light situations experienced in the past by the deputy sheriff. In short, uncomfortable secrets will be revealed, which could jeopardize the case and beyond. here is the main cast of the film: Denzel Washington: Joe “Deke” Deacon

Rami Malek: Jim Baxter

Jared Leto: Albert Sparma

Natalie Morales

Terry Kinney

Chris Bauer

Joris Jarsky

Isabel Arraiza

Michael Hyatt

The next projects by Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto Certainly there is no shortage of projects for an actor of the caliber of Denzel Washington. After the release of “Until the last clue”, fans will be waiting “The Tragedy of Macbeth“. It is a new adaptation based on the play of William Shakespeare, directed by Joel Coen. In the cast space to Frances McDormand and Brendan Gleeson, among others. Rami Malek will be the villain of the latest James Bond movie, “No Time To Die“. A title that will see Daniel Craig give his farewell to the famous character. Scheduled for the first months of 2020, it was postponed to the end of the year, due to the Covid-19 emergency (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP). However, a new update of the film calendars has finally led to set the release date for April 2, 2021. Jared Leto instead boasts two upcoming films. The first is “Morbius“. A very important film as far as the MCU is concerned. He will play one of the most famous Spider-Man villains, entering the multiverse that will be officially launched with the third film starring Tom Holland. The other film, still in pre-production, is “Gucci“. Ridley Scott intends to retrace 30 years of the Gucci family, with a cast that, for now, also boasts Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.