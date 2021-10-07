Until the last clue, with Denzel Washington and Jared Leto, best debut at the US box office

Until the last clue, a thriller starring Denzel Washington and Jared Leto, marks the best debut at the US box office since the beginning of the pandemic.

Until the last clue: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto in a scene full of tension

Until the last clue, thriller starring Denzel Washington and Jared Leto, marks the best debut to the US box office since the beginning of the pandemic. Although only 45% of theaters in the US and Canada are currently open, the new film starring stars Leto, Washington and Rami Malek scores 4.8 million from 2,171 screens, with an average per room of 2,210. Added to foreign collections from countries such as Russia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates, they bring the total collection to 7.6 million. John Lee Hancock’s new feature tells the story of Deke (Denzel Washington), a deputy sheriff who joins forces with Baxter (Academy Award winner Rami Malek), a Los Angeles detective, to catch a serial killer. Jared Leto plays Albert Sparma, the prime suspect in the complicated case.

The animated film The Croods 2 – A New Era is stable in second place and collects another 1.8 million, reaching a total of 44 million, a more than remarkable figure in the current situation. The film, the sequel to the successful The Croods, from 2013, returns to tell a new adventure of the prehistoric family, this time grappling with a terrible threat: another family. In the original vocal cast, Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman and Clark Duke.

In third position he resists Wonder Woman 1984, which collects 1.3 million from cinemas and reaches 39.2 million. The film concluded its 31-day streaming distribution window on HBO Max.

The Marksman, the new action thriller with Liam Neeson, loses the first position and slips to fourth place with a collection of 1.2 million dollars which brings the film to 7.8 million total. In The Marksman, Liam Neeson plays a rancher with a past as a Navy sharpshooter operating on the Arizona border and becomes the unlikely defender of a Mexican boy who desperately escapes the cartel killers who have chased him into the United States.

The action fantasy Monster Hunter remained stable in fifth place. The film starring Milla Jovovich grosses $ 740,000, exceeding $ 11 million overall. Early Monster Hunter reviews call it “stupid and unwatchable,” but the American public seems more concerned with the current health situation than with the quality of the releases.