until tonight 3 DVB-T2 smart TVs at great prices

23:59 today, 31 December 2021, is the signal of the change of year but also the time of the conclusion of the Mediaworld Megasconti and the Only for Today offers, among which it is impossible not to notice 3 DVB-T2 smart TVs at extremely attractive prices, for brands like Philips, Samsung and Sony.

Model Philips 50PUS7406 / 12 is available for the next few hours at 499 Euros instead of 649 Euros, with the possibility of online purchase also through rate zero installments. The TV is equipped with a 50-inch Ultra HD 4K LED screen with 60Hz refresh rate, video support for HLG and Dolby Vision, audio side to the Dolby Atmos decoder and, as an operating system, we find Android TV 10.

Also at 499 euros but instead of 749 euros it is also found Samsung Crystal UHD 4K UE55AU7170 Titan Gray 2021, TV with 55-inch Crystal UHD 4K LED display, 50Hz refresh rate, video side support to HLG, HDR10 + and audio side to the Dolby Digital Plus encoding standard. The operating system is Tizen and, of course, compatibility with DVB-T2 for digital terrestrial as explained in the opening.

Finally, those who want to exaggerate a little with the expenses will be able to win the TV Sony Bravia KE55A8 to 1,199 Euros instead of 1,799 Euros, always with the possibility of making the payment in 20 months at Zero Rate. In this case we are faced with a TV with a 55-inch Ultra HD 4K OLED panel and 100Hz refresh rate, HLG, HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX certified and Android TV operating system.

