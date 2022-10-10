Until you die – Trailer, premiere and everything about the new Megan Fox movie

Marriage should be one of the happiest times in any couple’s life, right? But what happens when the person you love isn’t who they say they are and drags you into a series of secrets that change your life forever? That’s the premise of until you diethe new movie starring Megan fox, which promises to leave us on the edge of the seat. Here we tell you everything you need to know

Synopsis

It all begins with a romantic dinner between Emma and her husband, the couple share unforgettable moments and set out to spend a romantic night at their lake house. The next morning, Emma wakes up to discover that she is handcuffed to the body of her late husband. Terrified and isolated in the middle of winter, she must escape from the clutches of hitmen to avoid the ingenious plan of the recently deceased. From there begins a twisted and sick fight for survival.

why see until you die?

The film marks Megan Fox’s return to the big screen. Although she has participated in several tapes in recent years, most of them go directly to DVD or digital platforms.

“I always choose things based on what I feel. Sometimes it’s because I think the movie is being shot in a place that means something to me, or because it will mean something to my life,” Fox said in an interview for Washington Post.

On the other hand, it is always appreciated to have proposals of terror or suspense on the billboard. until you die promises moments full of tension, a rather sick marriage and even certain reflections on the consequences of toxic relationships. In this case, the movie takes everything to the extreme, but the truth is that there are many stories like this in real life.

“It was just unlike anything I had ever read or had read. She hadn’t made a drama about marriage. I hadn’t done an adult movie either. I hadn’t made a traditional horror or thriller movie. Diabolic temptation it wasn’t that. It was very much like a teen comedy, angsty and dark. And this is not” (via her).

If you want to spend moments full of anguish in the cinema and a real theme that plays with horror and elements of marriage. until you die It is the ideal film for this weekend. The film is directed by S.K. Dale in his film debut. It features performances by Megan Fox, Callan Mulvey (300: The birth of an empire), Eoin Macken (Resident Evil: Final Chapter) and Jack Roth (Game of Thrones).

When it premieres until you die?

The film is available in theaters from this September 29, 2022.

official trailer for until you die